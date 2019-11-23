STATESVILLE--Kings Mountain never had to punt. It was that kind of night.

The Mountaineers scored on their first six possessions and bled the clock to end the game on the seventh. The result: a resounding 38-7 victory over previously-unbeaten Statesville in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Friday.

“Statesville has a fantastic team, a fantastic program,” Kings Mountain coach Greg Lloyd said. “I thought we showed out. It’s been a good year for us, and we’re happy to still be playing.”

The Mountaineers (11-2) advanced to the third round to play at Asheville A.C. Reynolds (11-2), a 40-0 winner Friday over Northeast Guilford (10-3).

Caylon Imes’ 3-yard touchdown run capped an 80-yard scoring drive to break up the shutout with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining, but the Greyhounds suffered the same outcome as last year, when Kings Mountain won 35-21 in the second round at Statesville.

“Tonight wasn’t our night,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “Offensively, we got behind the chains, and we couldn’t get off the field defensively. It just blows my mind. I didn’t think they were that much better than us. … I think they will go on to represent the West in the state championship.”

Closing it out

The Greyhounds (12-1) trailed 24-0 at halftime but had the ball to begin the third quarter. They needed a score.

Nebanye Moore’s 15-yard pass to Sincere Caldwell on fourth down and 9 from the Kings Mountain 39 kept the opening drive of the second half going. But Javari Rice-Wilson sacked Moore for an 11-yard loss on the following play. A holding penalty led to fourth and 25, and the Mountaineers held to take over on downs.

Pounding away on the ground, the Mountaineers marched down field, and Ricaylen Mack’s 8-yard touchdown jaunt extended the lead to 31-0 with 2:35 left in the third.

Kings Mountain stopped Statesville on downs again to get the ball back early in the fourth quarter. Ethan Reid hooked up with Kobe Paysour for a 28-yard pass that eventually led to Mack’s 2-yard TD run to make it 38-0.

The Mountaineers rushed for 259 yards and held Statesville to 62 yards on the ground and 179 yards passing. They controlled the line of scrimmage.

“I thought both fronts played great,” Lloyd said. “That may be the best we’ve played up front all year.”

First half highlights

Reid hooked up with Quintin Davidson for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening possession.

It was 14-0 after Reid’s 2-yard TD on a quarterback sneak punctuated the Mountaineers’ second possession.

Statesville had a promising scoring drive going bridging the first and second quarters. Moore hit Caldwell on a fourth down and 9 pass from the Kings Mountain 27. It would have moved the sticks, but Caldwell was ruled out of bounds and the Mountaineers took over on downs.

Austin Browning’s 27-yard field goal pushed it to 17-0 with 6:08 left in the second quarter.

Statesville’s first three and out gave the Mountaineers the ball back. Aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty, they advanced the ball to the 12. Facing fourth down and 5, Kings Mountain went for it and picked up the first when Reid found Paysour open at the 3.

Mack punched the ball in the end zone on the ensuing run, and the Mountaineers carried a 24-0 lead into halftime.

By the numbers

Kings Mountain leading rusher Rashaard Brooks carried the ball 14 times for 125 yards. Mack added 116 yards on 18 carries, including three for TDs.

Reid was 7 of 12 passing for 104 yards.

Imes, Statesville’s leading rusher, was limited to 43 yards on 14 carries. Moore finished 18 of 35 passing for 179 yards. Jasaiah Gathings hauled in eight of Moore’s passes for 89 yard to lead all receivers.

Final thoughts

A humbling, season-ending playoff loss was not what the Greyhounds had in mind after so many achievements.

“It stings right now,” Gusler said. “If you put it all in perspective, though, we had the first undefeated regular season in 30 years and won the (North Piedmont) conference championship. These are things we have to remember. But it does sting right now.”