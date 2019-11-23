A bye week did little to help Bessemer City in its 1AA second round playoff matchup against Swain County.

BESSEMER CITY - With equal parts precision and physicality, Swain County arrived at Jack Dixon Stadium in Bessemer City on Friday looking every bit the part of a team poised to make a run in the playoffs.

Just a week before Thanksgiving, the Maroon Devils’ offense carved up Bessemer City en route to a 38-12 win in the second round of the 1AA state playoffs.

Swain County football coach Neil Blankenship was proud of his team’s effort and execution, saying “we handled it like a business trip, we took care of the football”

Maroon Devil quarterback Damian Lossiah led the offense to two first quarter scoring drives, carrying it on a six-yard run and then connecting with receiver Donnavin Groenewold on a 27-yard touchdown to give them a 12-0 lead after a quarter of play.

TURNING POINT: With just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, the Maroon Devils took over at their own 9-yard line. A 15-play, 91-yard drive - all on the ground - took over eight minutes off the clock with running back Ian Brooks finishing off the drive from two yards out to extend the lead to 18. Blankinship knew it was huge, adding: “We had our best drive there, running the ball with two tights right before the half, that’s tough on the defense, it was a big momentum switcher”

Things would turn from bad to worse for Bessemer City shortly after, as the Maroon Devils’ Cody Long blocked a punt, and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to extend their lead to 25-0 with just seconds left on the clock before halftime.

After the break, the teams quickly exchanged scores. Lossiah, once again found pay dirt on a 61-yard scoring run and Bessemer City put together a touchdown drive with Jarkevious Love scoring on a 3-yard run. The touchdown was set up by back-to-back connections from Yellow Jacket quarterback Jameer Holmes to wideout Elijah Love.

NOTES: Approximately 225 fans made the three hour, 155 mile road trip from Swain County. Coach Blankenship felt the support and knows its a big deal to the Maroon Devil faithful. “It’s always good to practice on Thanksgiving. People will come out to watch us on Thursday morning, then we’ll eat turkey, then play football on Friday. There aren’t many teams left doing that so that’s big.” … The game came to an abrupt stop with just over 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, as all attention turned to an injured Bessemer City player. After almost 15 minutes of complete silence that saw both teams kneel at midfield, Darius Boyd left Jack Dixon Stadium by way of ambulance. Bessemer City head coach Larry Boone felt the emotional toll of the occasion afterward, seeing any player - much less a senior - leave the field under such circumstances.

“Right now, our thoughts are with Darius,” Boone said. “We’re gonna go see him now, but they did the right thing for precautions. I know this isn’t the way we wanted to go out, but I’m so proud of this team and this group of seniors. Being part of two conference championships and a school record for wins in a season is a great accomplishment.”

STAR OF THE GAME: Lossiah had 136 yards on the ground and 46 in the air. He broke tackles after first contact and finished off every run, trying to go over defenders violently.

WHAT’S NEXT: Swain County (11-2) moves on to the third round to face Mitchell. Bessemer City finishes the season with a 7-5 record.