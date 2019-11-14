Funderburk returns as N.C. State defeats Florida International

RALEIGH — Working with a full deck for the first time this season, North Carolina State drew from a variety of sources Wednesday night.

Six players scored in double digits and forward DJ Funderburk returned from suspension to provide a productive season debut, as the Wolfpack dealt Florida International an 86-77 defeat in men’s basketball at PNC Arena.

“I’m just glad we finally have everybody healthy, everybody playing on our roster,” N.C. State guard C.J. Bryce said. “I feel like we got better, and I’m looking forward to continuing to get better.”

Bryce (16 points), Devon Daniels (14 points) and Pat Andree (14 points) topped the balanced scoring effort for N.C. State, while Funderburk contributed 11 points and seven rebounds after missing the first two games of the season due to a suspension for what the Wolfpack called a violation of team policy.

Funderburk’s jumper off Braxton Beverly’s driving feed beat the expiring shot clock and put N.C. State ahead 80-72 with 1:41 remaining, to become one of the second-half moments that helped deliver the victory.

“I brought him back because he’s done everything that I’ve asked,” said N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, who suspended Funderburk indefinitely on Sept. 30. “DJ’s checked all of the boxes that I’ve asked and we’re excited that he’s back.”

Manny Bates and Markell Johnson chipped in 10 points apiece for the Wolfpack (2-1), though Johnson again struggled from the field and shot 3-for-14. Bryce supplied 12 of his points during the second half, when Florida International (1-2) committed 17 of its 22 turnovers, miscues that increasingly factored in its undoing.

The Panthers coughed up seven turnovers in a matter of eight possessions across one mistake-riddled stretch. Daniels’ fast-breaking layup facilitated by Johnson’s pass and Johnson’s high kiss off the glass on a tough drive into the paint gave N.C. State a 68-60 lead with 6:35 left.

“I feel like we took our defense more seriously and got out, got some transition buckets,” Bryce said, “and it definitely paid off.”

Devon Andrews’ 21 points and Tevin Brewer’s 19 points paced the Panthers, who have been picked to finish 10th among the 14 teams in Conference USA.

The game was tied 37-37 after an uninspired first half from N.C. State, which fell behind 20-10 during the opening 8½ minutes. Florida International hit seven of its first nine shots, while the Wolfpack misfired on nine of its first 13 from the field.

Johnson and Beverly were a combined 2-for-12 from the field by halftime, and had missed all of their six attempts from 3-point range. Funderburk had one first-half bucket on a tip-in of Johnson’s leaning miss. That came less than five minutes into the game.

“They put a lot of pressure on us,” Keatts said of the Panthers. “They got under us. They sped us up a little bit. We got going late in the second half. I was able to find a combination that worked, and the combination that I was looking for is one that will give me something on the defensive end.”

Andree’s hot first half helped to sustain the Wolfpack.

He popped off the bench and didn’t miss, pumping in 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers that were drilled during a sizzling three-minute burst. Ready to shoot on his catches, Andree, the Lehigh graduate transfer, nailed three 3s from the same spot deep in the left corner.

“Probably from about the second day when he was on campus and we were practicing, I’ve known he could shoot really good,” Funderburk said of Andree.