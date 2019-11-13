Seahawks shoot 84 percent from free throw line in win over Camels

UNCW didn’t let the confidence and consistency they displayed in last week’s loss to North Carolina dissipate.

The Seahawks outlasted Campbell University in an 81-76 overtime victory which included 10 ties and 12 lead changes. A year ago UNCW lost to the Camels on the road in overtime, 97-93, in its season opener. On Tuesday, nine Seahawks scored, including five newcomers that seem to be settling into their roles with the program.

"It’s definitely a confidence booster to our newcomers," junior Jay Estime, who finished with 12 points, said. "I know in the past we’ve had some failures when it comes to overtime games, but it was great to get this home win in front of our crowd."

UNCW shot 84 percent from the free throw line. They made 11-of-13 free throws in OT to secure the victory and outscored Campbell from the charity stripe, 22-5.

Sophomores Jaylen Sims and Kai Toews led the Seahawks in scoring with 15 points apiece. Sims made 7-of-8 free throw attempts in OT, including a pair to put the game out of reach with less than a second remaining. Mike Okauru finished with 11 points. Marten Linssen didn’t miss in OT, making both of his field goal attempts and finishing 3-of-3 from the free throw line on his way to seven points.

"It felt amazing. Wish we could have got a little bit more clean win, but we grinded it out and it was rough," Toews said. "All the replays, all the calls, it felt longer than it should have been, but at the end of the day we’ve got a bunch of guys that really want to win and that is what we are focused on, so I am glad we were able to grind it out."

Ja’Cor Nelson led Campbell with 20 points, Cory Gensler had 15 points and Cedric Henderson added 10 points. The Camels went on a 9-2 run near the end of regulation to force the extra minutes. Their half court pressure helped contribute to UNCW’s 19 turnovers.

"Campbell is a solid team and they are going to be great in their conference," UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. "They are prepared to play and they stuck to their style and we had to play their pace most of the game. When they are scoring and getting in their press it’s hard for us to attack because they are already into it. They did a nice job of controlling the tempo for most of the game."

After a three-game homestand to start the season, UNCW (2-1) travels to Davidson on Saturday.