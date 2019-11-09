Southwest extends winning streak over Wildcats to 32 games

RICHLANDS – Southwest’s postgame gathering didn’t seem to end.

Players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans of the Stallions took great joy in being together on Richlands’ field Friday night for an extended amount of time following Southwest’s 25-20 win over the Wildcats in the regular-season finale for both teams.

For starters, the win gave Southwest its third consecutive Coastal 8 1-A/2-A Conference title. And while the victory marked the Stallions’ 32nd straight win over Richlands it was the manner in which Southwest continued the streak that made this an emotional night.

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Moore’s 15-yard touchdown run with 10.6 seconds left proved the difference in the game that saw the two team trade leads four times in the final 5:22.

Hats off to Richlands because they came out and played hard and had a great game plan," Southwest coach Charlie Dempsey said. "We tell our kids that we have a target on our backs because this is their Super Bowl, but we knew this game was also for the conference championship.

"We kept pounding and we never really got rattled. We just stayed the course, stayed focus and at the end of the day, we came back and won."

Richlands (6-5, 5-2) has come close in recent years to earning its first win over Southwest (9-2, 7-0) since a 3-0 victory on Sept. 30, 1988, but this one may have been the one Wildcats perhaps will say was the one that got away.

Richlands took a 20-19 lead with just 40.8 seconds left on quarterback Caleb Blankenship’s 2-yard touchdown run and Jake Sackett’s ensuing extra point kick.

"I told our guys that they played a good game and that Southwest just made one more play than we did," Richlands coach Gene Boley said. "No one gave us a chance. We played our hearts out and played a good game against a good team."

Leading 20-19, Richlands tried to squib kick the ball away from Southwest’s dangerous kick returners, but the Stallions got the ball with 40.4 seconds left on their own 47-yard line following a kickoff that was inadvertently kicked shorter.

Moore then lost nine yards to the 38 following a sack, but he rebounded by completing a 32-yard pass to Antonio Simmons to the Wildcats’ 30.

After spiking the ball, Moore then completed a 15-yard pass to Donovan Strader to the 15 with 18.1 seconds remaining. Moore then scored his game-winning touchdown on the next play.

"At first I was worried because my No. 1 receiver, Jarek Foster, went down with an injury," Moore said. "But after that, we knew we still had 40 seconds. I trust my teammates. It was time to make good plays in a short amount of time."

Dempsey said his team didn’t panic while trailing late.

"We had 40 seconds, two timeouts and all we needed was a field goal," he said. "This is a situation we work on every week. Our kids are used to these situations and they know the types of plays we call. I’m proud of them for executing."

The Stallions sure did while being led by a sophomore quarterback.

"That role is not an easy thing to do," Dempsey said. "I’m excited about the future for Isaac. But it wasn’t just him. Sophomore Donovan Strader made a big play, too."

Richlands had one last chance after getting the ball at its 35 with 10.6 seconds left. Blankenship completed a 14-yard pass to AJ Riley to the 49 with 1.3 remaining. Blankenship’s next pass down the field as time expired, though, was batted away by the Stallions.

"I feel like this showed that we have heart," said Simmons, a senior. "All I can say is that I love my brothers. We played like a family and we stuck it out."

Every time it seemed as if one team would win, the other team responded.

Blankenship gave Richlands a 13-12 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Southwest answered when Moore threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Simmons on third-and-12 with one minute left.

On the Wildcats’ next possession, Richlands’ Matt Hunt reeled in a deflected pass and ran to the SWO 2. Blankenship then scored on the next play.

That set up Southwest’s final go-ahead drive.

And it was a scoring drive that the late David Lee, a huge Southwest fan, would have appreciated, Simmons said.

"Before David Lee passed away (in August), I talked with him on the phone," Simmons said. "He said he would try to make it to the game. But he said ‘Do me one favor and beat Richlands.’ I told him we would do it for him."

