CHAPEL HILL — With four starters in double figures, the North Carolina women’s basketball team opened a new era by winning in the debut for coach Courtney Banghart.

The Tar Heels defeated visiting Western Carolina 92-55 on Thursday night at Carmichael Arena. Barnhart replaced longtime coach Sylvia Hatchell in the spring.

Junior Janelle Bailey led the Tar Heels with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Malu Tshitenge scored 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. Senior Taylor Koenen scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Senior Shayla Bennett scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Jewel Smalls scored 23 to lead the Catamounts (1-1).