Lexington can end the season on a high note if the Yellow Jackets can pull off an upset of archrival Thomasville Friday night at Philpott Memorial Stadium.

It will be the 85th time the old rivals have met since 1929. And it's a series Thomasville has dominated for the last quarter century. The Bulldogs have won nine in a row and 25 of the last 26. Lexington's last win was 28-21 in the 2009 state playoffs, when the Yellow Jackets reached the 2-A Western Regional final.

The teams have been heading in opposite directions in 2019. Thomasville (7-3 overall, 6-2 in the Central Carolina Conference) has won five straight. Lexington (1-9 overall, 0-8 CCC) has lost eight in a row.

Yet as a rivalry game, the records can be thrown out, as some tend to say. Friday night represents a bowl game of sorts for the Yellow Jackets, who can boost their morale with a big win.

"It is like a bowl game for us," said first-year Lexington coach DeVore Holman. "You've got crosstown rivals. That's what we're preparing for. Maybe our guys will be ready to go."

Thomasville is coming off a 17-9 win over previously undefeated Oak Grove. The Bulldogs have all the momentum, having clinched a state playoff berth and have hopes of attaining an even better seeding with a win.

Standing in the way is a potential trap game with Lexington. But second-year Thomasville coach Doug Robertson expects to block out the noise that comes with this game.

"Just try to focus on getting better ourselves," Robertson said. "There's a lot of things we did wrong in the Oak Grove game that we've got to correct. That's what we're focusing on. We know we're going to get Lexington's best shot. It's kind of their playoff game and we've got to match their intensity."

Thomasville used its opportunistic defense to subdue Oak Grove. The Bulldogs managed just 66 yards of offense, though that included three straight kneel downs for minus-five yards each by quarterback Landon Johnson at the end of the game.

It's stuff Robertson believes can be fixed in time for Lexington.

"A lot of times a missed assignment by one person caused the whole play to go awry," Robertson said. "If you can't fix things like that, you get beat. A lot of times it looks like a cluster but it's often one player. I think we can get that fixed and get back on track offensively."

Much of the offense flows through Johnson, who has run for 852 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 750 yards and 5 TDs. Jordan Williams is a big play receiver and a ballhawking defensive back with 6 interceptions.

Lexington had a night it would like to forget last week - a 55-8 drubbing at the hands of West Davidson.

"We had some penalties," Holman said. "When those penalties occurred, we shot ourselves in the foot. It just seemed like we weren't able to recover from that. We played hard. We just weren't able to recover. That sums it up."

Rahmel Ewart had the lone bright moment for Lexington against West, returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The Jackets also have tailback Javon Cunningham, who hads rushed for 475 yards in four games. Getting them out in space is a priority.

"We've got to do that in various ways," Holman said. "That's what we're working on this week. Hopefully, we can get them in some 1-on-1 matchups."

That could be difficult given the prowess of Thomasville's defense, led by linebacker Travis Hunter among others. Hunter has 159 tackles, including 13 for loss, and 3 interceptions.

"They are very athletic," Holman said. "Very athletic and they run well. They get to the ball well. They've got a good defense."

At the same time, Robertson knows Cunningham's capabilities. After all, the 2018 CCC offensive player of the year was a Bulldog in 2018.

"They're very capable," Robertson said. "We've seen them make big plays on film. We have to eliminate the big plays and we've got to hold onto the ball on our side. If we can eliminate their big plays, I think we'll have a good opportunity for success. And we've got a lot of respect for coach Holman."

The rewards could be big for Thomasville if the Bulldogs, who are currently in a four-way tie for second in the CCC, win.

"We have a lot to play for," Robertson said. "...We've played ourselves into consideration. Five weeks ago we weren't even in the conversation."

Thomasville won last year's game, 31-0, at Cushwa Stadium.

