TRINITY — Whiteville High School would not go quietly. But Wheatmore made sure it did.

And in straight sets again.

Top seed Wheatmore pressed through another shaky second set, but the Warriors never wavered on the way to their 11th consecutive straight-set victory and it’s second win over the Three Rivers 1A/2A conference in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs at WHS.

The Warriors made quick work of the opening set, and despite a stormy Halloween playing out outside the WHS gym, the team pressed through a pesky Wolfpack battle in the final two sets to roll on into the fourth round, 25-7, 25-21 and 25-18. Wheatmore (26-2) will move on to host Clinton (26-1), the East Central 2A conference champions and the four seed in the East — the remaining East teams in the postseason are the top four seeds. The quarterfinal contest will be Saturday at 3 p.m.

“(Whiteville) started putting some balls down that we didn’t see the first set,” said WHS coach Sarah Beth Campbell. “And I think that was some of their nerves settling. But to overcome it was big for us. To come out 3-0 is big.”

Kaleigh Craft had 20 service points with an ace, four digs and 41 assists. Natalie Dodd added 16 digs with two assists and four points with a pair of aces.

The Warriors got a kill from Carson Elliott on the opening point of the game and that was it. Campbell’s team ruled the net, getting kills at will, blocking shot from the Wolfpack and scoring in bunches. It was 8-0 before Whiteville got on the scoreboard. Then with the score 12-4, the Warriors ran off a pair of five-point runs to make it 22-5. Dodd’s ace closed out the first set.

The second set was a lot more tense. Again the Warriors answered the opening bell, getting three kills from Elliott in a 4-point surge after dropping the opening point to build a 5-1 lead. But this time, the Wolfpack answered. First they cut the lead to 5-4, then after another Warriors run, tied the game at 8-8 before Hope Turbyfill had a dink and a kill to give WHS some room. Then Turbyfill added a couple more kills and a hit as the Warrior managed to keep some space on Whiteville as the points piled up, leading 23-18 late. The Wolfpack made one more push and got to with two, 23-18, before a Wolfpack serve out and an ace from Hailey Rae Davis served up the second set.

“I don’t know what our problem is. All year we’ve had an issue with that second set and I have no idea why,” Campbell said. “I think teams come alive, but I think we just don’t have the intensity that we start with the first set.”

The third set started out as the tide was shifting. Turbyfill again got the Warrior into the lead with a kill after Whiteville went up early on and then added two more kills to put her team back out front after a Wolfpack answer.

After the Warriors led 6-5, Whiteville rattled off four straight points and suddenly the Warrior were the ones misfiring. Campbell called timeout. And it worked.

After trading side-out points, the Warriors scored four straight to regain the lead 11-10, and after a side-out tied it again, Turbyfill’s dink was part of Wheatmore getting six of the next seven points to make it 18-13.

“She’s definitely a good go-to,” Campbell said of Turbyfill. “She’s smart with what she does. She’s a senior, so she’s been here.”

That was a big run as Whiteville managed to get three straight after that, to close within two, but the Warriors doubled their lead, traded a few points with the Wolfpack and then at 21-18, scored the final four points to end the game.

It will continue to ramp up as the teams are whittled down to those special few. Campbell is hoping their experience will help keep them from letting the lapses catch up with them.

"My biggest fear is them to become complacent. But I think the fact that most all of them have been in this situation before, they know it’s do or die,” she said. “I think our experience in the playoffs will help.”