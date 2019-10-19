A look at complete prep football results from Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

PREP FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S SCORES

LOCAL

Cape Fear 58, Westover 12

Clinton 58, Goldsboro 24

Jack Britt 28, Purnell Swett 8

Terry Sanford 48, Douglas Byrd 12

Rosewood 40, Lakewood 7

Gray's Creek 47, Overhills 27

Harnett Central 21, Western Harnett 10

Harrells Christian 44, Village Christian 12

Kinston Parrott Academy 28, Fayetteville Christian 0

Lee County 46, Union Pines 6

Princeton 63, Hobbton 20

Red Springs 28, Whiteville 13

Richmond Senior 49, Hoke County 14

Scotland 42, Seventy-First 21

Southern Lee 30, Triton 5

Pinecrest 51, Lumberton 14

St. Pauls 34, East Bladen 28

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Midway 14

STATE

Alexander Central 63, McDowell County 0

Anson County 34, Mount Pleasant 21

Apex Middle Creek 27, Holly Springs 21

Ashe County 55, Wilkes Central 29

Asheville Reynolds 62, Asheville 7

Avery County 42, Madison County 0

Ayden-Grifton 53, South Lenoir 8

Bartlett Yancey 54, Graham 6

Bear Grass 43, Columbia 12

Belmont Cramer 21, North Gaston 9

Belmont South Point 42, East Rutherford 14

Boonville Starmount 41, West Wilkes 18

Brevard 24, Franklin 7

Bunn 36, Oxford Webb 20

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14, Mitchell County 6

Canton Pisgah 54, East Henderson 6

Central Davidson 63, East Davidson 35

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 7

Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe Piedmont 0

Charlotte Christian 27, Charlotte Latin 14

Charlotte Country Day 13, Arden Christ School 7

Charlotte Harding 26, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 68, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Charlotte Myers Park 52, Hickory Ridge 14

Claremont Bunker Hill 37, East Burke 14

Clayton 44, East Wake 0

Clayton Cleveland 62, Smithfield-Selma 0

Cornelius Hough 38, North Mecklenburg 10

Covenant Day School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Croatan 48, Rocky Point Trask 0

Davie County 37, West Forsyth 34

Durham Jordan 13, Cary 10

East Duplin 28, Warsaw Kenan 22

East Lincoln 23, Catawba Bandys 0

East Surry 49, Winston-Salem Prep 6

East Wilkes 55, Alleghany County 41

Eastern Alamance 42, Rockingham County 0

Edenton Holmes 49, Washington County 6

Elizabeth City Northeastern 14, Currituck County 7

Elkin 54, North Wilkes 22

Fairmont 42, South Columbus 28

Forest City Chase 61, East Gaston 19

Friendship 35, Fuquay-Varina 14

Garner 42, South Garner 6

Gastonia Forestview 47, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 30

Granville Central 51, Warren County 14

Greensboro Grimsley 68, Northwest Guilford 35

Greenville Conley 46, Washington 39

Greenville Rose 28, Pikeville Aycock 21

Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Hayesville 21, Andrews 20

Hertford County 33, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

High Point Christian Academy 42, Southlake Christian 21

Holly Ridge Dixon 54, East Carteret 13

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 10

Jacksonville Northside 47, Swansboro 7

John Paul II Catholic 44, Rocky Mount Academy 24

Kernersville McGuinness 27, North Stokes 0

Kings Mountain 56, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Kinston 21, Greene Central 0

Lenoir Hibriten 56, Valdese Draughn 0

Manteo 41, Camden County 0

Matthews Butler 23, Charlotte Independence 15

Matthews Weddington 45, Monroe Parkwood 3

Metrolina Christian Academy 26, Concord First Assembly 6

Mint Hill Rocky River 43, East Mecklenburg 7

Monroe 42, Monroe Sun Valley 19

Monroe Union Academy 35, Cherryville 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

Mooresville 17, Lake Norman 14

Mount Airy 52, South Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 44, Davidson Community School 7

Murphy 15, Swain County 14

New Bern 55, Eastern Wayne 14

New Hanover County 44, South Brunswick 0

Newton-Conover 50, Lake Norman Charter 7

North Buncombe 29, Waynesville Tuscola 27

North Davidson 49, Lexington 20

North Edgecombe 68, Southeast Halifax 0

North Forsyth 54, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 26

North Lenoir 20, West Craven 10

North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0

North Moore 21, South Davidson 12

North Raleigh Christian 41, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

North Rowan 72, Chatham Central 3

North Stanly 20, Albemarle 7

Northampton County 58, Northwest Halifax 0

Northeast Guilford 49, Eden Morehead 21

Northwest Cabarrus 21, Central Cabarrus 17

Oak Grove 54, West Davidson 17

Pamlico County 53, Chocowinity Southside 36

Perquimans 36, Gates County 30

Pfafftown Reagan 56, Winston-Salem Reynolds 27

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Raleigh Millbrook 6

Raleigh Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 24, Raleigh Broughton 19

Raleigh Ravenscroft 49, Sandhill Titans 28

Randleman 42, High Point Andrews 0

Reidsville 50, Carrboro 0

Richlands 39, Lejeune 3

Robbinsville 55, Cherokee 20

Rocky Mount 43, Wilson Hunt 21

Rolesville 49, Knightdale 6

Salisbury 30, Thomasville Ledford 6

Shelby Crest 36, Gastonia Huss 29

Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12, Trinity 0

South Central Pitt 43, Southern Wayne 0

South Granville 51, Louisburg 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Nash Central 0

Southeast Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 0

Southern Guilford 37, Asheboro 21

Southern Nash 55, Northern Nash 23

Southwest Onslow 51, Pender County 6

Southwestern Randolph 14, Burlington Williams 6

Surry Central 30, Winston-Salem Carver 12

Swannanoa Owen 20, Polk County 14

Sylva Smoky Mountain 31, Hendersonville 6

Tarboro def. Jones County, forfeit

Thomasville 57, South Rowan 7

Topsail 24, Wilmington Ashley 15

Vance County 40, Orange 30

Wake Forest 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 7

Walkertown 29, East Bend Forbush 7

Watauga County 67, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

Weldon 22, Rocky Mount Prep 14

West Caldwell 14, Newton Foard 13

West Iredell 25, Morganton Patton 8

West Lincoln 54, Lincolnton 14

West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Berry Tech 9

West Rowan 41, South Iredell 6

Western Alamance 65, Mayodan McMichael 0

Wilmington Hoggard 28, Wilmington Laney 7

Wilson Fike 21, Franklinton 6

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Greensboro Dudley 20

Zebulon B. Vance 21, West Charlotte 6