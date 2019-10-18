CLIMAX — Providence Grove and Wheatmore high schools may be the new kids on the block in Randolph County in age, but they have plenty of talent and playmakers on their football rosters. The records are a little different overall, but as the season winds down, the to face each other Friday night.

And they have one common purpose ahead of them — making the playoffs. And to do that, a win Friday night needs to happen.

Providence Grove comes into tonight’s Piedmont Athletic Conference showdown at Patriots Stadium at 1-2 in the PAC while WHS is 1-1, coming off last week’s bye. PG is 5-3 overall while the Warriors are 3-4. A setback now for the Patriots leaves little time to recover with three league losses and only two games left in the final three weeks.

“It’s a huge matchup,” PG coach Calvin Brown said. “I think this is a big game for us. We’ve put ourselves in position. We’ve got a lot of respect for them and how good they are.”

The Warriors have more time to bounce back in league play, but some of the toughest teams in the PAC remain on the horizon and their overall record and a .500 finish in the PAC leaves them likely hoping for a last-minute wildcard.

“We tried to hammer that into our kids this week,” said Wheatmore coach Phillip Yarbrough. “If we want to make the playoffs, this is a must win.”

Both teams feature some pretty good offense, though the Patriots have a solid balance in running and passing. And it’s that running game and quarterback Luke Thomas that sets up that passing game. Caleb Rogers will get the bulk of the carries on the ground. But Drew Needham will get some touches, who also presents a threat on the outside in the passing game along with the bigger threats in Jacob Marcrum and Cam Way.

“WHS is so well-coached defensively. They don’t give up the big plays,” Brown said. “(Be prepared to) Take what they give us. Just march down the field and score when we get the opportunities.”

“We’ve played a lot of run-heavy teams this year, but they are very balanced.” Yarbrough said. “(Thomas) does a great job when he’s able to roll out. (And) Needham is a heck of an athlete.”

The Warriors throw the ball well and it starts with senior QB Nick Halo. Halo has passed for over 1,100 yards this season and has many weapons around him. Garrett Moser shoulders a lot of the rushing attack, though Halo can pick up yards when needed and scrambles well.

“The biggest thing we’re concerned with is (Halo) makes big plays, scrambling for yards, running down the field — extending plays,” Brown said.

Gabe Hernandez and Zach Berrier are the targets downfield, but the defense can’t forget about Austin Biggs or Moser out of the backfield or in the screen game, either.

For his offense to find success tonight, Yarbrough says that starts up front.

“Our offensive line is the most important thing,” he said. “They need to give (Halo) time to work.

We’ve got talented wide receivers. But, it’s going to start up front. I think Coach Brown does a really good job of disguising what he’s doing.”

But as most every coach in football — at any level — will tell you, when you get to those big and close games and evenly matched teams, there is that one big key.

“We have to make sure we win the turnover battle,” Brown said. “When two teams are so evenly matched, There can be one play to make or break the game.”

And the one left on top, will feel much better about their playoff chances.