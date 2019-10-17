Ledford clinches tie for CCC title

Ledford held off Central Davidson 5-4 on Wednesday and clinched a tie for the Central Carolina Conference championship with four games remaining.

It was the 16th consecutive win for the Panthers, who are now 16-1-1 overall and 14-0 in the CCC.

Owen Knight scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick with 30 seconds left. Daniel Anani had two goals for the Panthers while Steven Joya and Jeffrey Romero each had one.

Details on Central's goals were not available. The Spartans fell to 6-13 overall and 3-11 in the CCC.

Ledford is at Salisbury on Monday. Central hosts East Davidson on Monday.

North shuts out Thomasville

North Davidson shut out Thomasville 4-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Wednesday.

Adrian Solano scored two goals for the Knights while Caleb Blackmon and Nathan Thompson each had one. Sam Michalak had two assists while Sean Bour and Thompson each had one. Cain Pfost made five saves.

North is now 12-5 overall and 10-4 in the CCC. Thomasville fell to 10-6-1 overall and 8-6 in the CCC.

The teams played to a 2-2 tie in the JV game.

Oak Grove nips Salisbury

Oak Grove nipped Salisbury 1-0 in Central Carolina Conference action on Wednesday.

Safin Coogle got the lone goal on a penalty kick. Gabe Rodriguez made 10 saves while AJ Salandy and Brian Sandoval controlled the midfield.

It was Oak Grove's second shutout over Salisbury in the 2019 season.

The Grizzlies are now 11-6-1 overall and 10-4 in the CCC. Sallsbury dropped to 12-6 overall and 9-5 in the CCC.

West blanks South Rowan

West Davidson blanked South Rowan 2-0 in a Central Carolina Conference game on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown had a goal and an assist for the Dragons. Jesse Chavez scored one goal and Nathan Morris made 10 saves.

West improved to 7-9 overall and 5-9 in the CCC.