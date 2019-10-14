Clemson target 2021 WR Beaux Collins of Bellflower, CA was in for the Florida State game. He was at Ohio State the previous weekend. He was offered by Auburn last week.

Another top 2021 target to visit Clemson Saturday was OL Nolan Rucci of Lititz, PA. The Tigers are among his offers along with Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, Stanford, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU and others.

2022 WR/CB Christian Terrell of Carroll, GA also visited Clemson Saturday.

Clemson offered 2021 LB Barrett Carter of Suwanee, GA. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State, Oregon State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Florida and others.

USC offered 2021 CB Kolby Phillips of Nashville, TN and 2021 DT Taizse Johnson of Washington, DC.

USC target 2021 OL Tanner Bivins visited Kentucky Saturday.

South Aiken TE Jesse Sanders was offered by Mercer. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Akron and Army. He also has a walk-on invite from USC.

Hammond DE Jordan Burch was at Georgia Saturday for the USC game.

LB Shon Brown of Clover committed to Coastal Carolina.

CB Jalen Tate of Greenville High committed to Georgia State.

2021 WR JJ Jones of Myrtle Beach plans to visit Penn State this coming weekend.

2021 DE Justus Boone of Sumter was offered by Wake Forest.

2021 6-5 Bryce McGowens of Wren was at Georgia Friday night and Clemson Saturday.

Xavier offered 2021 7-0 John Butler of Christ Church.

2020 forward Jalen DeLoach of Lilburn, GA visited Clemson Saturday.

2021 6-3 guard Garrison Powell of Atlanta visited Clemson Saturday. He has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Elon, James Madison and Middle Tennessee.

2021 6-4 Deebo Coleman of Callahan, FL visited Clemson Saturday. His offers include Alabama, Florida, Georgetown, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Clemson offered 2022 6-8 Chauncey Wiggins of Covington, GA. Georgia, Vanderbilt and Iowa State are also among his early offers. He visited Clemson Saturday.