Louisville drops Demon Deacons in second-highest scoring game in ACC history

WINSTON-SALEM — Seeking a school-record eighth consecutive victory, all No. 19 Wake Forest found was a blur at BB&T Field.

Several blurs, really, all of which happened to be wearing Louisville uniforms as they waltzed into the end zone time and time again Saturday night.

Rather than take advantage of the opportunity, Wake Forest was stuck in a slumber at the start, and daydreamed at points throughout, of what became Louisville’s 62-59 football victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"It’s my job to get our team ready to play every single week and it was very evident that we did not come ready to play," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "… By the time we woke up in the second quarter, we dug ourself into a 21-point hole and we battled back."

The 121 combined points made it the second-highest scoring game in ACC history, second to the 137 combined points scored in the 2016 Pittsburgh / Syracuse game.

"We went into this game saying that the three things that we couldn’t do is we could not turn the football over, we could not let the ball over our heads and we could not allow explosive plays," Clawson said. "and we did not accomplish any of those things. We turned it over three times. We had other fumbles that we easily could’ve lost the football. We gave up I can’t tell you how many explosive plays in the air, on the ground. Every time they needed a play, they got it."

Despite it all, Wake Forest resurfaced from the depths and put up 668 yards of its own offense — the second-most in school history.

Two Sam Hartman touchdown passess (one to Jack Freudenthal and another to Scotty Washington) in a period of 35 seconds, which sandwiched a Freudenthal onside kick recovery, pulled the Demon Deacons (5-1 overall, 1-1 ACC) to within a field goal of Louisville with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

Hartman came in at quarterback, replacing starter Jamie Newman, who left with a left shoulder ailment.

After another touchdown apiece from each team, Wake Forest lined up for an onside kick, again trailing by three, with 70 seconds to play. It appeared Wake Forest’s Christian Beal-Smith recovered the kick, but the ball was awarded to Louisville and replay review upheld the call.

"For sure, I really did come up with that ball," Beal-Smith said. "Whatever the ref says, it goes. It’s over with now."

Clawson added: "I have no explanation. He came out that pile with the football and the replay showed he had the football. Again, shouldn't have come down to that. The fact that it did, I still don't have an explanation of how that wasn't our football."

Louisville proceeded to take two knees to run out the clock.

On top of all the points they gave up, special teams was a sore spot for the Demon Deacons.

Hassan Hall scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter while Tutu Atwell returned a punt 50 yards into the red zone, eventually leading to a Louisville touchdown.

"On the kickoff return, we didn’t tackle. The first one, we had a guy right there unblocked and he misses a tackle," Clawson said. "… Our special teams were atrocious. We got to the point we just had to sky kick it, we didn’t even trust ourselves to cover it."

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) produced an offensive performance that had Wake Forest constantly on its heels.

Quarterbacks Evan Conley and Micale Cunningham each threw two touchdown passes. Conley replaced Cunningham when he left the game with a right leg injury in the second quarter.

Dez Fitzpatrick caught five passes for 125 yards and two scores. Other scores included Hall with a rushing touchdown and Atwell with a receiving score.

"We didn’t play well enough defensively to win this game," Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad said.

Newman and receiver Sage Surratt linked up for three touchdown passes. Newman threw for 251 yards with two interceptions and Surratt caught 12 passes for 196 yards. Beal-Smith’s 123 rushing yards made him the fourth Demon Deacon with 100-plus yards rushing this season.

• EXTRA POINTS…: Cade Carney fumbled on the Demon Deacon’s first drive, setting up Louisville in Wake Forest territory, which led to the first score. Carney had carried the ball 365 consecutive times without a fumble, dating to 2016, also against Louisville. … Wake Forest is 0-7 following regular-season open dates under Clawson.