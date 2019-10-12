A look at Friday's high school football results from across North Carolina

PREP FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S SCORES

LOCAL

Union Pines 27, Harnett Central 24

Cape Fear 45, Douglas Byrd 0

Clinton 34, East Duplin 9

East Bladen 41, Fairmont 38

Terry Sanford 36, Gray's Creek 23

Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 0

E.E. Smith 47, Westover 28

Harrells Christian 48, North Wake Christian 14

South View 42, Pine Forest 0

Lee County 41, Triton 7

Richmond Senior 59, Jack Britt 28

Lakewood 21, North Duplin 13

Scotland 21, Hoke County 3

Southern Lee 42, Western Harnett 6

Pinecrest 45, Purnell Swett 0

St. Pauls 42, West Columbus 7

Whiteville 56, West Bladen 6

STATEWIDE

Alleghany County 31, West Wilkes 13

Andrews 35, Cherokee 24

Anson County 56, Montgomery Central 7

Ashe County 44, North Wilkes 28

Asheville Roberson 43, Asheville Erwin 39

Asheville School 39, Victory Christian Center 13

Bear Grass 36, Seven Springs Spring Creek 30

Bessemer City 46, Monroe Union Academy 20

Boonville Starmount 48, East Wilkes 21

Brevard 49, East Henderson 0

Bunn 53, Warren County 24

Burlington Cummings 13, Bartlett Yancey 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Avery County 6

Carrboro 43, Graham 0

Cary Panther Creek 41, Cary 21

Catawba Bandys 35, Lincolnton 0

Central Cabarrus 31, Kannapolis Brown 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, West Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Catholic 20, Monroe Sun Valley 0

Charlotte Christian 28, Arden Christ School 27

Charlotte Country Day 45, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

Charlotte Garinger 18, East Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Independence 32, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 18

Charlotte Latin 17, Charlotte Providence Day 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, West Charlotte 0

Charlotte Myers Park 31, Matthews Butler 13

Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Berry Tech 16

Charlotte Providence 24, South Mecklenburg 14

Claremont Bunker Hill 28, Valdese Draughn 27

Clayton 26, South Johnston 14

Clayton Cleveland 47, East Wake 0

Concord Cox Mill 45, Concord 0

Cornelius Hough 21, Lake Norman 7

Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 13

Currituck County 44, Pasquotank County 0

Davie County 63, Winston-Salem Reynolds 34

Durham Riverside 54, Durham Hillside 28

East Carteret 55, Rocky Point Trask 12

East Davidson 17, Lexington 14

East Surry 70, Kernersville McGuinness 13

Eastern Alamance 47, Northern Guilford 14

Eastern Guilford 55, Asheboro 28

Eastern Randolph 34, High Point Andrews 6

Eastern Wayne 50, Southern Wayne 20

Eden Morehead 51, Mayodan McMichael 0

Edenton Holmes 77, Camden County 0

Elkin 31, Wilkes Central 20

Friendship 43, Apex 0

Garner 29, Apex Middle Creek 21

Gaston KIPP Pride 36, Rocky Mount Prep 28

Gastonia Forestview 45, North Gaston 0

Gastonia Huss 21, Kings Mountain 16

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 7

Grace Christian-Raleigh 73, John Paul II Catholic 46

Greene Central 59, South Lenoir 26

Greensboro Dudley 55, Greensboro Smith 12

Greensboro Grimsley 56, High Point Central 7

Greensboro Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14, OT

Greenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 28, OT

Halifax Academy 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16

Havelock 56, West Carteret 7

Hendersonville 57, Franklin 12

Hertford County 33, Elizabeth City Northeastern 22

Hickory St. Stephens 35, North Iredell 14

High Point Christian Academy 44, Covenant Day School 14

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 20, Chapel Hill 19

Holly Springs 48, Fuquay-Varina 14

Huntersville Hopewell 37, North Mecklenburg 30

Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville 14

Kernersville Glenn 8, Pfafftown Reagan 7

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 46, Bertie County 18

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 30

Lawndale Burns 55, East Rutherford 0

Lenoir Hibriten 60, Newton Foard 7

Maiden 56, Lake Norman Charter 0

Manteo 35, Gates County 12

Matthews Weddington 50, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mitchell County 41, Swannanoa Owen 7

Monroe 48, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Davidson Community School 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Morganton Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42

Morganton Patton 49, East Burke 21

Morrisville Green Hope 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 16

Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 63, Cherryville 6

Murphy 62, Hayesville 14

New Bern 57, Pikeville Aycock 19

New Hanover County 34, Wilmington Laney 7

Newton Grove Midway 50, Warsaw Kenan 20

Newton-Conover 37, West Lincoln 34

North Brunswick 57, Wilmington Ashley 7

North Buncombe 34, North Henderson 12

North Edgecombe 52, Weldon 6

North Forsyth 16, Walkertown 15

North Lincoln 52, East Lincoln 7

North Rowan 36, Albemarle 33

North Stanly 49, South Davidson 0

North Surry 20, East Bend Forbush 19

Northeast Guilford 58, Rockingham County 0

Northern Durham 31, Orange 14

Northern Nash 28, Wilson Hunt 14

Northwest Cabarrus 62, Concord Robinson 35

Northwest Halifax 52, Columbia 12

Oak Grove 35, Salisbury 19

Oxford Webb 38, Louisburg 6

Pinetown Northside 34, Riverside Martin 33

Pittsboro Northwood 27, East Chapel Hill 24

Polk County 50, Madison County 6

Princeton 57, Rose Hill Union 6

Providence Grove 49, Trinity 7

R-S Central 42, East Gaston 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 43, Concord First Assembly 3

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Raleigh Sanderson 6

Raleigh Enloe 42, Raleigh Broughton 35

Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Raleigh Millbrook 14

Randleman 69, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Richlands 47, Pender County 0

Rocky Mount 42, Franklinton 0

Rolesville 49, Raleigh Wakefield 19

Shelby 55, Forest City Chase 20

Shelby Crest 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

South Caldwell 50, McDowell County 10

South Columbus 43, East Columbus 14

South Granville 14, Roanoke Rapids 7

South Stanly 42, North Moore 13

South Stokes 58, Winston-Salem Prep 56

SouthWest Edgecombe 44, North Pitt 13

Southeast Guilford 29, Southern Alamance 21

Southern Durham 34, Vance County 0

Southern Guilford 34, Southwestern Randolph 21

Southern Nash 36, Wilson Fike 20

Southlake Christian 23, Hickory Home School 20

Southwest Onslow 70, Lejeune 0

Statesville 33, South Iredell 13

Surry Central 45, Winston-Salem Atkins 7

Swain County 42, Rosman 7

Swansboro 44, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 19, Canton Pisgah 13, OT

Tarboro 52, Chocowinity Southside 0

Thomasville 17, North Davidson 14

Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 0

Topsail 17, South Brunswick 0

Wake Forest 41, Knightdale 14

Wake Forest Heritage 48, Wendell Corinth Holders 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Goldsboro 14

Washington 37, Ayden-Grifton 12

Washington County 34, Perquimans 22

Watauga County 56, Hickory 28

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Parkwood 18

Waynesville Tuscola 20, Asheville 14

West Brunswick 14, Wilmington Hoggard 7

West Craven 28, Kinston 13

West Davidson 42, South Rowan 21

West Forsyth 41, East Forsyth 38

West Henderson 35, Enka 14

West Iredell 30, West Caldwell 19

West Johnston 32, Smithfield-Selma 12

West Rowan 31, East Rowan 7

West Stanly 49, Marshville Forest Hills 21

West Stokes 47, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Western Alamance 34, Person 20

Wilson Beddingfield 28, North Johnston 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 46, Western Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 26, Southwest Guilford 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pamlico County vs. Jones County, ccd.