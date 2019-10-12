A look at Friday's high school football results from across North Carolina
PREP FOOTBALL
FRIDAY'S SCORES
LOCAL
Union Pines 27, Harnett Central 24
Cape Fear 45, Douglas Byrd 0
Clinton 34, East Duplin 9
East Bladen 41, Fairmont 38
Terry Sanford 36, Gray's Creek 23
Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 0
E.E. Smith 47, Westover 28
Harrells Christian 48, North Wake Christian 14
South View 42, Pine Forest 0
Lee County 41, Triton 7
Richmond Senior 59, Jack Britt 28
Lakewood 21, North Duplin 13
Scotland 21, Hoke County 3
Southern Lee 42, Western Harnett 6
Pinecrest 45, Purnell Swett 0
St. Pauls 42, West Columbus 7
Whiteville 56, West Bladen 6
STATEWIDE
Alleghany County 31, West Wilkes 13
Andrews 35, Cherokee 24
Anson County 56, Montgomery Central 7
Ashe County 44, North Wilkes 28
Asheville Roberson 43, Asheville Erwin 39
Asheville School 39, Victory Christian Center 13
Bear Grass 36, Seven Springs Spring Creek 30
Bessemer City 46, Monroe Union Academy 20
Boonville Starmount 48, East Wilkes 21
Brevard 49, East Henderson 0
Bunn 53, Warren County 24
Burlington Cummings 13, Bartlett Yancey 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Avery County 6
Carrboro 43, Graham 0
Cary Panther Creek 41, Cary 21
Catawba Bandys 35, Lincolnton 0
Central Cabarrus 31, Kannapolis Brown 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, West Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Catholic 20, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Charlotte Christian 28, Arden Christ School 27
Charlotte Country Day 45, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7
Charlotte Garinger 18, East Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Independence 32, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 18
Charlotte Latin 17, Charlotte Providence Day 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, West Charlotte 0
Charlotte Myers Park 31, Matthews Butler 13
Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Berry Tech 16
Charlotte Providence 24, South Mecklenburg 14
Claremont Bunker Hill 28, Valdese Draughn 27
Clayton 26, South Johnston 14
Clayton Cleveland 47, East Wake 0
Concord Cox Mill 45, Concord 0
Cornelius Hough 21, Lake Norman 7
Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 13
Currituck County 44, Pasquotank County 0
Davie County 63, Winston-Salem Reynolds 34
Durham Riverside 54, Durham Hillside 28
East Carteret 55, Rocky Point Trask 12
East Davidson 17, Lexington 14
East Surry 70, Kernersville McGuinness 13
Eastern Alamance 47, Northern Guilford 14
Eastern Guilford 55, Asheboro 28
Eastern Randolph 34, High Point Andrews 6
Eastern Wayne 50, Southern Wayne 20
Eden Morehead 51, Mayodan McMichael 0
Edenton Holmes 77, Camden County 0
Elkin 31, Wilkes Central 20
Friendship 43, Apex 0
Garner 29, Apex Middle Creek 21
Gaston KIPP Pride 36, Rocky Mount Prep 28
Gastonia Forestview 45, North Gaston 0
Gastonia Huss 21, Kings Mountain 16
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 7
Grace Christian-Raleigh 73, John Paul II Catholic 46
Greene Central 59, South Lenoir 26
Greensboro Dudley 55, Greensboro Smith 12
Greensboro Grimsley 56, High Point Central 7
Greensboro Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14, OT
Greenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 28, OT
Halifax Academy 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16
Havelock 56, West Carteret 7
Hendersonville 57, Franklin 12
Hertford County 33, Elizabeth City Northeastern 22
Hickory St. Stephens 35, North Iredell 14
High Point Christian Academy 44, Covenant Day School 14
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 20, Chapel Hill 19
Holly Springs 48, Fuquay-Varina 14
Huntersville Hopewell 37, North Mecklenburg 30
Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville 14
Kernersville Glenn 8, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 46, Bertie County 18
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 30
Lawndale Burns 55, East Rutherford 0
Lenoir Hibriten 60, Newton Foard 7
Maiden 56, Lake Norman Charter 0
Manteo 35, Gates County 12
Matthews Weddington 50, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mitchell County 41, Swannanoa Owen 7
Monroe 48, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Davidson Community School 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Morganton Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42
Morganton Patton 49, East Burke 21
Morrisville Green Hope 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 16
Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 63, Cherryville 6
Murphy 62, Hayesville 14
New Bern 57, Pikeville Aycock 19
New Hanover County 34, Wilmington Laney 7
Newton Grove Midway 50, Warsaw Kenan 20
Newton-Conover 37, West Lincoln 34
North Brunswick 57, Wilmington Ashley 7
North Buncombe 34, North Henderson 12
North Edgecombe 52, Weldon 6
North Forsyth 16, Walkertown 15
North Lincoln 52, East Lincoln 7
North Rowan 36, Albemarle 33
North Stanly 49, South Davidson 0
North Surry 20, East Bend Forbush 19
Northeast Guilford 58, Rockingham County 0
Northern Durham 31, Orange 14
Northern Nash 28, Wilson Hunt 14
Northwest Cabarrus 62, Concord Robinson 35
Northwest Halifax 52, Columbia 12
Oak Grove 35, Salisbury 19
Oxford Webb 38, Louisburg 6
Pinetown Northside 34, Riverside Martin 33
Pittsboro Northwood 27, East Chapel Hill 24
Polk County 50, Madison County 6
Princeton 57, Rose Hill Union 6
Providence Grove 49, Trinity 7
R-S Central 42, East Gaston 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 43, Concord First Assembly 3
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Raleigh Sanderson 6
Raleigh Enloe 42, Raleigh Broughton 35
Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Raleigh Millbrook 14
Randleman 69, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Richlands 47, Pender County 0
Rocky Mount 42, Franklinton 0
Rolesville 49, Raleigh Wakefield 19
Shelby 55, Forest City Chase 20
Shelby Crest 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14
South Caldwell 50, McDowell County 10
South Columbus 43, East Columbus 14
South Granville 14, Roanoke Rapids 7
South Stanly 42, North Moore 13
South Stokes 58, Winston-Salem Prep 56
SouthWest Edgecombe 44, North Pitt 13
Southeast Guilford 29, Southern Alamance 21
Southern Durham 34, Vance County 0
Southern Guilford 34, Southwestern Randolph 21
Southern Nash 36, Wilson Fike 20
Southlake Christian 23, Hickory Home School 20
Southwest Onslow 70, Lejeune 0
Statesville 33, South Iredell 13
Surry Central 45, Winston-Salem Atkins 7
Swain County 42, Rosman 7
Swansboro 44, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 19, Canton Pisgah 13, OT
Tarboro 52, Chocowinity Southside 0
Thomasville 17, North Davidson 14
Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 0
Topsail 17, South Brunswick 0
Wake Forest 41, Knightdale 14
Wake Forest Heritage 48, Wendell Corinth Holders 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Goldsboro 14
Washington 37, Ayden-Grifton 12
Washington County 34, Perquimans 22
Watauga County 56, Hickory 28
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Parkwood 18
Waynesville Tuscola 20, Asheville 14
West Brunswick 14, Wilmington Hoggard 7
West Craven 28, Kinston 13
West Davidson 42, South Rowan 21
West Forsyth 41, East Forsyth 38
West Henderson 35, Enka 14
West Iredell 30, West Caldwell 19
West Johnston 32, Smithfield-Selma 12
West Rowan 31, East Rowan 7
West Stanly 49, Marshville Forest Hills 21
West Stokes 47, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Western Alamance 34, Person 20
Wilson Beddingfield 28, North Johnston 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 46, Western Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 26, Southwest Guilford 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pamlico County vs. Jones County, ccd.