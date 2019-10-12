Offense stalls on Southern Alamance's bid to top rival

MT. HERMON — Southern Alamance did plenty of good things in its football showdown with neighboring Southeast Guilford.

Finishing strong wasn't one of them.

The Falcons scored the final 23 points in a 29-21 Mid-Piedmont Conference victory Friday night.

"We started thinking we had it in the bag," Southern Alamance multi-purpose back Jacob Freeze said. "They're a good team over there. We backed off. We just got to finish."

It didn't pan out for second-year Southern Alamance coach Fritz Hessenthaler, who spent 14 seasons as Southeast Guilford's coach. He said the momentum swings made it an emotional game.

"My kids worked very, very hard," Hessenthaler said. "They handled the game, very, very well. They know how to compete."

Southeast Guilford running back Jalen Fairley scored two touchdowns, including a 19-yard run late in the third quarter. He posted 184 rushing yards on 28 carries.

"We wanted to keep leaning on the run game," said Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley, whose team went ahead on quarterback Zion Fleming's 1-yard run with 11:01 remaining.

Southern Alamance (5-3 overall, 2-1 Mid-Piedmont Conference) had a chance after Southeast Guilford's Aidan Bonde booted a 38-yard field goal with 1:16 remaining.

Freeze returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Southeast Guilford 42.

"I saw a little green and thought I was gone," Freeze said.

Two plays later, the Patriots' third turnover of the game sealed the outcome. An earlier Southern Alamance possession in the last quarter ended with a fourth-down sack after reaching the Falcons' 19.

"We never felt like we weren't in the game or didn't have productive plays, but we just weren't piecing it together," Tinsley said. "Their plan gave them a chance to win."

Southeast Guilford (4-3, 2-0) stopped Southern Alamance on the game's opening possession and Grant Stevens blocked a punt. Fairley ran 14 yards for a touchdown on the next play.

Southern Alamance's Hunter Harrelson returned the kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. Harrelson's 2-yard run in the second quarter stretched the Patriots' lead.

It was 21-6 after Freeze ran for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His reception accounted for the other 8 yards on the drive, with the possession set up by Southeast Guilford's wayward snap in punt formation.

Sixty-three seconds later, Falcons quarterback Zion Fleming, playing in his first game of the season, hit Cameron Williams for a 71-yard touchdown pass play.

Southern Alamance managed 149 yards of total offense.