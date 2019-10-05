ROXBORO — Colby May contributed two rushing touchdowns and AJ Camuto had two receiving scores as visiting Eastern Alamance dismantled Roxboro Person 42-14 in a Mid-State 3-A Conference football game Friday night.

Camuto caught 15- and 26-yard touchdown receptions from Austin Bryant for the Eagles (6-0 overall, 2-0 Mid-State 3-A Conference), who led 28-0 at halftime.

Darius Kane added a rushing touchdown for Eastern Alamance.

The Rockets dropped to 1-5, 1-1.

• WESTERN ALAMANCE 30, EDEN MOREHEAD 14: At Eden, Joshua Karty kicked three field goals in the first half, while Kendall McKoy and Tyrone Slade added touchdowns and visiting Western Alamance defeated Eden Morehead in a Mid-State 3-A Conference game.

Karty connected on 18-, 24- and 29-yard field goals for the Warriors (5-1, 2-0). McKoy and Slade had touchdown runs of 16 and 7 yards, respectively in the first half.

Western Alamance held a 23-6 advantage at halftime.

Cameron Gattis had a 15-yard touchdown reception from McKoy in the third quarter.

Ja'Quan Cannon scored on a 73-yard run for the Panthers (2-4, 0-2), while teammate Jamal Dalton had a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

• EASTERN GUILFORD 42, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH 13: At Asheboro, visiting Eastern Guilford trounced Southwestern Randolph in a Mid-Piedmont Conference game.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-0) led 11-6 at halftime and outscored the Cougars 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

Southwestern Randolph (2-5, 0-2) scored one of its touchdowns when Nick Russell recovered a blocked punt.

• EASTERN RANDOLPH 66, JORDAN-MATTHEWS 6: At Siler City, Tavis McAdoo accounted for three touchdowns on runs of 5 and 4 yards and a 62-yard reception as visiting Eastern Randolph rolled in a PAC-7 Conference game.

McAdoo finished with 89 yards rushing on eight carries.

Kaemen Marley added two scores for Eastern Randolph (6-1, 2-0) with 7- and 4-yard runs, while JB Farrish hauled in a 32-yard touchdown reception from Cade Snotherly.

Demetrius Thomas, Stratton Barwick and Elijah Patterson also scored touchdowns.

Jacquez Thompson scored the lone touchdown for Jordan-Matthews (1-6, 0-2), which had 24 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats racked up 442 total yards, with 267 on the ground.

• UNION PINES 42, CUMMINGS 26: At Cameron, host Union Pines pulled away from Cummings High School in the fourth quarter for the non-conference victory.

The Cavaliers (0-7) trailed 28-26 with 9:30 left in the game. Union Pines (4-2) scored 14 unanswered points.

• WESTERN GUILFORD 44, GRAHAM 0: At Graham, Eric Lewis scored on 18- and 36-yard runs and visiting Western Guilford throttled Graham in a non-conference game.

Jalen Williams corralled a 67-yard touchdown catch from Robbie Boyd for the Hornets (4-2).

Bryson Moore and Dante Bovian supplied touchdown runs for Western Guilford, while Dree Dunn scored on a kickoff return.

Chris Kelly had four receptions for 49 yards for the Red Devils (0-7).

Boys' soccer

At Graham, Micah LaTour scored two goals to lead Alamance Christian School past visiting Union Grove Christian 3-1 in a North Carolina Christian School Association Class 2-A District 2 Conference game.

Dawson Link added a goal and a assist for the Warriors (10-2, 4-1), while Johny Cline registered two assists.

Jackson Koontz had the lone goal for the Patriots (9-5, 3-4).