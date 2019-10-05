AYDEN - In the first half of Friday night's 2A Eastern Carolina Conference football game against Ayden-Grifton, West Craven had just one first down.

It didn't matter much though as the Eagles led 14-7 at the half and rode a wave of momentum in the second half for a 34-21 road victory.

While the offense was struggling early against the Chargers' defense, West Craven's defense was firing on all cylinders.

Both of the Eagles' first-half scores were off special teams (blocked punt recovery return and punt return) and they forced seven Ayden-Grifton turnovers.

"Everybody had some part in contributing to this win tonight," West Craven coach Mike Twichell Jr. said.

"We knew our defense could step up, we had a great game plan by our staff and were able to handle their (Ayden-Grifton) adjustments well."

The offense did have its bright spots though as West Craven had zero turnovers and quarterback Trent Casey threw for 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Both of those passing scores went to Arthur Abrams, one a 75-yarder that came two plays after the Chargers cut it to 14-13.

The Chargers scored on a short field after a botched punt snap by the Eagles and tried to go for two as quarterback Josh Wright tried to catch the Eagles by surprise with a quick QB sneak but the Eagles squeezed together and stuffed him short of the end zone.

It wasn't all bad for Wright and the Chargers as he threw for two touchdowns but the Eagles just stifled almost all of the Chargers' short-game plays.

Defensively, West Craven had four interceptions of Wright, recovered two fumbles and had the blocked punt.

Jon Ward led the way for that Eagle defense as he had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a 70-yard punt return touchdown.

"We got into a rhythm offensively there in the second half," Twichell said.

"For a lot of our kids, it's just hard work - you won't outwork them in the weight room, won't outwork them in sprints and won't outwork them in practice."

West Craven improves to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in the conference, tying them with Washington for first place in the league.

The Eagles will host Kinston next week in Vanceboro.

Ayden-Grifton drops to 4-1, 0-1 in league play and it takes on Washington next week.

West Craven 7 7 7 13 - 34

Ayden-Grifton 0 7 6 8 - 21

First Quarter

WC - Sheldon Yates 25 blocked punt recovery return (Caleb Decker kick)

Second Quarter

WC - Jon Ward 70 punt return (Decker kick)

AG - Jeffrey Darden 22 pass from Josh Wright (Christian Hernandez kick)

Third Quarter

AG - Marlon Cannon 15 run (2-point attempt failed)

WC - Arthur Abrams 75 pass from Trent Casey (Decker kick)

Fourth Quarter

WC - Tyquan Kearney 1 run (Decker kick)

WC - Abrams 9 pass from Casey (kick blocked)

AG - Keshawn Best 29 pass from Wright (Cannon run for 2-point conversion)

Team Statistics

WCHS AGHS

Total Offense 175 226

First Downs 4 9

Rushes-Yards 26-25 37-69

Passing Yards 150 157

Comp-Att-Int 10-18-0 5-16-4

Turnovers 0 7

Fumbles-Lost 3-0 4-2

Penalties-Yards 9-68 5-45

Punts-Avgs. 6-38.3 2-35.5

Individual Stats

Passing: West Craven - Trent Casey 10-18 for 150 yards (2 TD); Ayden-Grifton - Josh Wright 5-16 for 157 yards (2 TD, 4 INT).

Rushing: West Craven - Silas Wallace 3-29, DayQuan Shelton 7-12, Niante Lockett 1-8, Arthur Abrams 2-3, Tyquan Kearney 2-3 (TD), Casey 11-(-34); Ayden-Grifton - Marlon Cannon 10-54 (TD), Michael Webb 5-21, Tyler Brown 2-2, Wright 20-(-8).

Receiving: West Craven - Arthur Abrams 3-122 (2 TD), Lockett 2-11, Jon Ward 1-10, Wallace 2-9, Kearney 2-(-2); Ayden-Grifton - Jeffrey Darden 2-67 (TD), Nakeem Whitfield 1-46, Keshawn Best 1-29 (TD), Webb 1-15.

