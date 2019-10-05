Bartlett Yancey improves to 7-0 with victory against previously undefeated team

YANCEYVILLE — Bartlett Yancey’s latest step in a historic start to the season came layered with late-game drama.

Loud cheers roared throughout Buccaneer Stadium as the ball sailed through the back of the end zone on the final play Friday night, securing Bartlett Yancey a 34-28 non-conference victory against Winston-Salem Prep.

With a second remaining, Winston-Salem Prep needed 12 yards for a touchdown and the game-tying points. Quarterback Timothy Davis threw to the end zone but Bartlett Yancey’s defense held strong and sent Phoenix coaches into a visible fury of frustration geared toward the officials for what they believed should’ve been a pass interference call.

"We still love playing that team. Regardless of calls or anything else, an absolute great team," Bartlett Yancey coach Josh Brumfield said. "These kids battled. My understanding is it was probably uncatchable, but I don’t make the calls."

The Buccaneers entered with a 6-0 record that was the team’s best start to a season since 1965. After playing the previously undefeated Phoenix, go ahead and move it to 7-0.

Things looked to be set up for a relatively smooth conclusion after the Buccaneers defense got a stop on Justin Mitil's fourth-down sack, with Miles Jefferson jumping in on the tackle as well, in the red zone. Defensive lineman Ahmad Byrd recorded a third-down sack after Shahiem Boyd had a pass breakup on second down.

"I was telling my guys that we’ve got to make this play. We’ve got to put it all on the line," Mitil said. "We’ve been working hard. We put our sweat, our tears and our blood in this game and we love it. I was just telling them to keep their head up and do what they do best, have fun."

Bartlett Yancey took over at its own 34 with 1:07 to play and Winston-Salem Prep holding a couple of timeouts. On fourth-and-long, the Buccaneers elected to go for it and potentially run out the clock in the process. Instead, they were stopped and Winston-Salem Prep took over at the Bartlett Yancey 12 with one second remaining.

"We had a little miscommunication," Brumfield said. "… That play will be talked about, but had we not done a stupid thing and kneeled the ball, we were averaging like 8 yards a carry. It wouldn’t have factored in anyway had we done what we were supposed to do."

Michael Slade accounted for 158 of Bartlett Yancey’s 251 rushing yards. He scored rushing touchdowns of 41 and 22 yards, and caught a 15-yard score from quarterback Brendan Nunnally.

Jefferson blocked a punt in the first quarter leading to Slade’s touchdown grab two plays later.

The Buccaneers scored in all three phases. Michael Scales returned a shanked punt 25 yards for a touchdown and Quentin Barley returned a fumble 65 yards to the end zone.

Davis threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns for the Phoenix (5-1). Tresean Stewart caught two touchdown passes and finished with 94 receiving yards. Juwon Lyons caught a score and racked up 120 receiving yards.

Defensive lineman Zaire Patterson returned an interception of Nunnally 60 yards for a Winston-Salem Prep touchdown.