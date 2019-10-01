Lexington sweeps Thomasville

Lexington swept Thomasville 9-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Monday.

Winning in singles for the Yellow Jackets were Yesenia Cruz, Amaya Hurtado, Katie Hedrick, Emma Chevallier, Lili Gonzalez and Hannia Luna. Rachel Harris won an exhibition match. The teams of Cruz/Hurtado, Madison Murphy/Shevanie Seenanan and Lydia Juarez Lopez/Harley Hedrick won the doubles.

Lexington ended its dual team season 3-8 overall and 2-7 in the CCC. Thomasville fell to 0-10 overall and 0-9 in the CCC.

Central blanks West

Central Davidon blanked West Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina Conference action on Monday.

Cora Dally, Kara Conrad, Jordan Aufderhar, Sarah Busse, Ashlyn Cope and Addy Comer won in singles for the Spartans. The teams of Dally/Conrad, Aufderhar/Cope and Busse/Abby Everhart swept the doubles.

Central ended its dual team season 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the CCC. West dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-7 in the CCC.

Oak Grove downs East

Oak Grove downed East Davidson 8-1 on Monday, clnching second place in the Central Carolina Conference and a berth in the 2-A dual team state playoffs.

Details on the match were not available.

The Grizzlies (11-1 overall, 8-1 CCC) played at Wheatmore on Tuesday and host Wesleyan Christian on Wednesday.