RANDLEMAN — At 10:30 Friday night in a driving downpour, the Randleman Tigers were celebrating a Piedmont Conference-opening victory over the visiting Warriors of Wheatmore. Despite it being three hours after kickoff, it had pretty much been decided before that.

With the game tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter, the Tigers ran off 27 unanswered points to build a 34-7 lead and not long after a storm rolled over Gregory Stadium inundating the grounds and fans clamoring for cover in rain, officials agreed to end the game.

"I was pleased with our defense and how tough they played," said Randleman coach Shane Handy. "I was super excited how our offensive line came together with two sophomores playing different places. We had some injuries and they really stepped up."

WHS coach Phillip Yarbrough loved the team's effort but in a matchup like Friday night's, he said that missing opportunities can let a game get away, which happened.

"The kids played their heart out," he said. "I thought they grew up a lot tonight as football players, unfortunately, we had a couple of untimely mistakes ... swung the momentum. They took advantage of the momentum when they got it."

The Tigers were solid throughout in their league opener and on its opening possession, took just two plays when Na'hiem Lilly broke through the middle for a 59-yard touchdown run, the first of his two on the night. Lilly would finish with 140 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Jaquan Snipes would add 93 yards and two more scores to pace the Tigers.

Wheatmore's offense mounted its own answer. Zack Berrier broke a pass into the flat for 26 yards on the first play and later, Garrett Minor took a handoff 24 yards to the Randleman 11. But even with a pass interference penalty giving the Warriors a 1st and goal, Austin Biggs was stuffed on fourth and 1 at the 2 and the Tigers took over.

This time the WHS defense rose up as Camden Wishon snatched a pass out of the air from RHS quarterback Coby Price and returned it for a score to knot the game 7-7 with 7:09 left in the first.

But the rest of the game was Randleman.

Turnovers and penalties - 155 yards for the game - stymied the Tigers and the flow of the game. Still with 1:12 left in the first, Lilly's 2-yard plunge into the endzone made it 14-7. A blocked punt on the Warriors next possession led to a short field, cumlinating in a Jaquan Snipes 2-yard TD run to push the lead to 21-7. Then Price connected with Dominick Poole for a 26-yard score at a 28-7 advantage.

"We just got beat by a better football team tonight," Yarbrough said.

Late in the half, a scuffle on a play led to the ejection of RHS' Lilly,which will be pending a review from the NCHSAA in Chapel Hill. In addition, three players came off the Wheatmore bench leading to their ejection from the game, also pending review.

During halftime, word began tricklilng in of a storm in the area. Midway through the third quarter, Jaquan Snipes weaved his way to his second score, this time from 36 yards as rain had begun falling rather steadily.

"Offensively, you score 34 points you ought to be happy," Handy said. "As coaches, we always want to be better.

"There were some really good things. We've got to be little more consistent in our passing percentage. We just got to tighten things up."

Not long after the play finished, the torrential rains came and teams were sent to cover where the game was eventually called.