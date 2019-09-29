ROCKY MOUNT — Stevie Green opened the scoring in Saturday's 22nd annual Down East Vikings Football Classic with the first of his three rushing touchdowns, and Fayetteville State went on to defeat Elizabeth City State 55-12 in the CIAA opener for both teams.

Green, the league's rookie of the year in 2016, scored on runs of 32, 1 and 41 yards. He compiled 154 rushing yards in the game. The last time these teams met, a 45-42 victory for the Vikings in 2017, Green ran for 250 yards and four TDs.

Donshel Jetton put the Broncos (3-1, 1-0) up 14-0 with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Vikings (0-4, 0-1) managed to get into FSU territory on the ensuing possession, but their momentum stalled with Jawwad Evans' fumble recovery to give the ball back to the Broncos with 5:15 left in the quarter.

Fayetteville State only took 33 seconds to score in the second quarter, with Richard Latimer finding Ke'M Stockdale on a 16-yard scoring pass. That touchdown was set up by Latimer's 42-yard pass to Johnnie Glaspie, giving the Broncos a scoring drive of just two plays covering 58 yards.

FSU's lead ballooned to 28-0 with 7:26 left in the second with Christo Brooks on the receiving end of a 60-yard touchdown pass from Latimer.

Chrisho Springs had already forced and recovered one fumble for FSU, and he stripped the ball from Vikings quarterback Kedr Patterson again in the second quarter, but the Vikings were able to recover it. On the next play, Patterson threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dajuan Greene to give Elizabeth City State its first points of the game.

Glaspie returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to set up Green's 1-yard TD run to give the Broncos a 35-6 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, FSU flexed in the fourth with three more touchdowns.

Jetton broke loose for a 44-yard run to set up his 3-yard TD plunge. Green uncorked a 41-yard touchdown rush. And Darnel Walker ground out steady yardage to set up Elijah Hentry's 1-yard run into the end zone to cap the scoring for FSU as the Broncos' defense kept ECSU scoreless for the entire second half.

Springs finished with 10 tackles (three solo) and 3.5 tackles for 22 yards lost. Kenneth Merrit had four solo tackles (six total) and an interception.

The Broncos stuffed Patterson for a rushing total of -71 yards.

Fayetteville State hosts Chowan next Saturday, Oct. 5, at Nick Jeralds Stadium for its homecoming game at 2 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE STATE 55, ELIZABETH CITY STATE 12

FAYETTEVILLE STATE - 14 - 21 - 0 -20 — 55

ELIZABETH CITY STATE - 0 - 12 - 0 - 0 — 12

First quarter

FSU — Stevie Green 32 run (Jacob Young kick), 12:48

FSU — Donshel Jetton 4 run (Young kick), 7:11

Second quarter

FSU — Ke'M Stockdale 16 pass from Richard Latimer, 14:50

FSU — Christo Brooks 60 pass from Latimer (Young kick), 7:26

ECSU — Dajuan Greene 75 pass from Kedr Patterson (Johnathan Buck kick blocked), 5:08

FSU — Green 1 run (Young kick), 4:45

ECSU — Greene 2 pass from Patterson (pass failed), 0:01

Fourth quarter

FSU — Donshel Jetton 3 run (Young kick), 14:36

FSU — Green 41 run (Young kick), 10:31

FSU — Elijah Henry 1 run (Young kick failed), 5:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: FSU — Green 21-154, Jetton 8-72, Darnell Walker 4-44, Henry 4-19, Jordan Ferguson 1-2, Latimer 1-1. ECSU — Bryan Gregory 12-79, Zion Riddick 2-20, Brandon Flint 7-17, Desho Saunders 4-13, Kevin Caldwell 2-(-9), Jaquar Bellamy 1 -(-15), Patterson 8- (-71).

Passing: FSU — Latimer 7-10-1, 131. ECSU — Patterson 12-26-1, 265. Caldwell 1-3-0, 24.

Receiving: FSU — Christo 1-60, Johnnie Glaspie 2-37, Jayden Maynor 2-17, Stockdale 1-16, Tyeous Sharpe 1-1.