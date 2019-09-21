A strong second half helped propel Hunter Huss to a key non-conference road win.

CONCORD – In his first game playing primarily as a slot receiver, junior Malik Corry caught touchdown passes of 74 yards in the second quarter and 59 yards in the third to help propel Hunter Huss to a 34-21 victory over Central Cabarrus on Friday.

Central Cabarrus turned the ball over four times (three fumbles and an interception) while Huss put the ball on the ground three times in the game.

Senior quarterback Zo Wallace completed 8-of-18 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns for Huss.

Dontavius Nash caught two of Wallace’s scoring passes, one of them for 18 yards late in the third quarter to put the Huskies up for good 18-14.

Senior running back Lamagea McDowell, who transferred to Huss a week ago from Charlotte Catholic, rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries including a 50-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

Huss improves to 3-1 on the season, while Central Cabarrus falls to 3-2.

“Our kids have been playing against adversity their entire lives,” said Huss coach Jamar McKoy. “They played hardnose football tonight and when we were faced with adversity in the first half they came out (in the second half) and kept fighting and plugging away. We won a big game against a great team. We feel good being 3-1 going into conference play, but we’re not satisfied by any means where we are.”

Turning point: After Huss pulled to within two with five minutes left in the third, the Huskies’ Darius Williams recovered an Arthur Bailey fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Central Cabarrus 18-yard line. One play later, Wallace hit Nash on an 18-yard scoring pass.

Star of the game: Corry caught two passes for 133 yards, including touchdown receptions of 74 and 59 yards. He also rushed three times for 25 yards, including a two-point run along with completing a two-point pass to McDowell in the fourth quarter.

Notes: Huss outgained Central Cabarrus in total offense 324-219. … The Huskies trailed 7-6 at halftime. … Elijah Horton (seven yards), Jay Rogers (seven yards) and Arthur Bailey (25 yards) had touchdown receptions for Central Cabarrus. … Defensively, senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Adams junior linebacker Darius Williams both recorded a sack and recovered a fumble for the Huskies. Nash had a fumble recovery for Huss while James Seigle recorded an interception and Jalen Ledet added a sack. … For Central Cabarrus, Brooks Lawing recorded a sack and recovered a fumble for the Vikings defense while Nemo Williams and Logan Anderson each recovered a fumble. … Central Cabarrus played without its two-way star DeAndre Boykins, who was in concussion protocol. The junior linebacker and running back has 25 ‘Power 5’ college offers, including one from Alabama.

What's next: Huss will travel to Dallas next week to open Big South 3A play against North Gaston. Central Cabarrus will entertain Clinton in a non-conference matchup.