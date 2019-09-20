North JVs down East

North Davidson downed East Davidson 34-6 in a JV game on Thursday.

Carlos Brown scored on touchdown runs of 3, 4 and 8 yards, Gavin Hill threw touchdown passes of 75 and 11 yards to Reid Nisley. Riley Sullivan kicked four extra points and Isaiah Sanders had an interception.

The Black Knights are now 1-3.

Oak Grove JVs blank Lexington

Josh Yokeley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Oak Grove blanked Lexington 33-0 in a JV game on Thursday.

Yokeley touchdown passes covered 26 yards to Ty High and 12 yards to Conner Sorenson. His rushing touchdown was from 4 yards. Patrick Stephenson scored on runs of 7 and 14 yards. Cole Jordan kicked three extra points.

Chase Robertson intercepted a pass while Jared Lindholm, James Rosdhal and Xavier Clark all had good games on defense.

The Grizzlies (3-0) host Central Davidson next Thursday.

Central JVs win wild one

David Wall ran for five touchdowns as Central Davidson took a wild 74-50 win over Thomasville in a JV game on Thursday at Cushwa Stadium.

Keyshawn Breedlove ran for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns on 20 carries. Jung Norman had 205 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jayden Dills blocked a punt and Xavier Stiller returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown. Wall had 103 yards on 18 carries.

Ledford JVs win

Nate Carr scored all three touchdowns as Ledford beat South Rowan 22-6 in a JV game on Thursday.

The Panthers (3-0) host Thomasville next Thursday at 7 p.m.