Oak Grove edges Lexington

Oak Grove edged Lexington 1-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Wednesday at Philpott Memorial Stadium.

Noah Baab scored the goal with Brian Sandoval getting the assist. Gabe Rodriguez made six saves.

The Grizzlies improved to 3-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.

Lexington fell to 2-2-1 overall and 0-2 in the CCC.

North holds off East

North Davidson held off East Davidson 3-2 in a Central Carolina Conference game on Wednesday.

Adrian Solano, Nathan Thompson and Yahir Mora-Leal scored the North goals. Critter Elder, Ethan Wiles and Solano got the assists. Roberto Delgado and Cain Pfost each made two saves.

North is now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the CCC.

East dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the CCC.

West falls to Salisbury

West Davidson fell 5-1 to Salisbury in Central Carolina Conference action on Wednesday.

Mayor Oliva scored the West goal and Andrew Brown had the assist. Nathan Morris made 11 saves and Keith Thomas played a solid game on defense.

The Dragons (1-2 overall, 1-2 CCC) host Randleman on Thursday.

Thomasville beats Central on PKs

Thomasville beat Central Davidson 4-2 on penalty kicks after the teams were deadlocked at 3-3 in their Central Carolina Conference match on Wednesday.

Jose Pantajo scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs and Ivan Robles got one. Fransisco Reyna had an assist. Brandon Perez made 11 saves.

Devon Musgrave, Drake Cullens, and Ruben Lopez each had a goal for the Spartans. Cullens and Musgrave each had an assist.

Thomasville is now 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.

Central fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the CCC.