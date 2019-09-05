In just a few days, the archery season for whitetail deer will open all across North Carolina and thousands of hunters will take to the woods clutching bows and dreaming of ten-pointers walking beneath their stands. At least a few of them will

be successful and, after following a blood trail, will find their quarry where it fell.

Then, they will face what some perceive as the most intimidating part of the process – field dressing their deer.

This is not as rare as it may seem. I’ve known sportsmen who were experienced in other respects but have never cleaned any kind of big game. The ones they’ve

harvested were hauled to someone else for processing. When pressed on the subject, they explain that the whole thing seems too involved and exacting.

There are untold numbers of magazine articles and book entries that describe how to field dress all kinds of game. The problem is, most of them are entirely too

detailed and complicated. The following is a real-world, simplified version of “Field-Dressing Deer for Dummies.”

1) The first thing you should do is remind yourself that field-dressing a deer is not as demanding as brain surgery or as complicated as doing your own taxes.

Consider the shape the deer is in already. You’re not going to help him, but you’re not going to hurt him either. Also, remember that cleaning a deer isn’t a

competitive sport. If someone doesn’t like your method, tell him to do it himself – and then sit back and drink a beer while he does.

2) Once your deer is on the ground, make sure it’s not just “playing possum.”

You can tell by the eyes. If they’re open and glassy, he has gone to his reward. If they’re closed, poke the deer with a long stick and watch for movement. You don’t

want to be kicked by a “dead deer” that suddenly starts thrashing about.

3) There’s no need to “bleed” a deer prior to cleaning it. That practice originated in deer camps in the north, where a carcass might hang for an extended time before being skinned. In this neck of the woods, deer are generally cleaned

within hours of being harvested.

4) Don’t worry about the scent glands, the dark patches at the hind leg joints of a buck deer. Some instruction manuals make a big deal about removing these first and taking care not to contaminate the rest of the deer with them. You’ll probably

do more damage by attempting to cut them off than by leaving them alone. Try not to rub them all over yourself or the rest of the animal – other than that, don’t concern yourself with them.

5) Remove your watch and rings. It’s awfully hard to explain to your wife that your wedding band is somewhere in a gut pile in the edge of the woods.

Note: There is a neat gadget that will make the next few steps easier. Called the GutDaddy, it’s a system that’s comprised of a hinged base that cradles a deer

on its back, holding it in place while you do the gutting. Uprights that fit into the base keep the animal’s front legs apart and prevent it from rolling around while

you’re trying to access the chest cavity. In addition, cleverly-designed rib hooks hold it open. It’s hard to describe without photos. Those, as well as a more

detailed description, are available online at www.gutdaddy.com. It’s as good, maybe better, than having a buddy there to help hold a deer that’s being field-dressed. Unlike your friend, the GutDaddy won’t complain about what it’s doing.

6) With the deer on his/her back, cut around the anal opening with a sharp, narrow-bladed knife. The key word here is “sharp.” It’s sort of like coring an apple; just follow the natural, bone-lined opening 7) Next, cut through the skin just beneath and around both sides of the sex organs. It’s hard to describe the process in words but it’s really not complicated.

Just try not to cut through anything you wouldn’t want on your plate for Sunday dinner.

8) Now is when you really start to make progress. Make an incision of the abdomen, beginning at the V formed by the rib cage. To avoid puncturing the intestines, cut with the edge of the knife blade up and guide it between two fingers

of the opposite hand to hold the skin away from the gut pouch. Slit the skin down the belly and around the genitals to the crotch.

9) At this point you’re at least halfway home – and where it starts to get a little messy. Reach into the upward part of the body cavity as far as you can, locate the trachea (wind pipe) and sever it. Also, cut loose any of the diaphragm and other tissue that seems to be holding everything in place. Once you’ve done that, most of the innards will try to fall out. Let them, facilitating the process by trimming

wherever it seems necessary. You’ll probably be able to pull the parts in the lower end through the cuts you made initially, and dump the whole business on the ground. Hint: Do this in a spot where you can either bury the entrails or leave them for the bears and buzzards. Your neighbor’s yard is not recommended.

10) Don’t worry about cleaning blood out of the body cavity. Trim any parts that don’t look palatable and you’re ready to get down to skinning. You can hang the carcass for a few days to age the meat if you have a cooler or other place where you can keep it between 36 and 42 degrees F. If not, you need to go ahead and remove the skin and take care of butchering. To do that, hang the deer up on a gambol by the hind legs, slit the skin along the insides of the legs, and gradually work it off by pulling and cutting. This part can be accomplished fairly easily by using common sense and a sharp knife – and taking your time.

That’s it – field-dressing a deer as complicated as it needs to be. Skill, finesse and speed can be achieved by practice. Just get a deer on the ground and then go to it. As long as you end up with something that looks more like a cut of meat than a

live animal, you’ve done alright. Marinate it, throw it on the grill, and celebrate with a glass of red wine.

