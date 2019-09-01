GREENSBORO — For all of the factors that explained how and why Saturday night reached the final play with one second remaining and the game’s outcome hanging in the balance, there was North Carolina A&T lining up its longest field-goal attempt yet and Elon quarterback Davis Cheek experiencing a sinking feeling at the moment of contact.

Noel Ruiz, after missing twice in the fourth quarter from shorter distances, connected on a 52-yard boot as time expired, lifting N.C. A&T past the visiting Phoenix 24-21 at the final horn, and stamping this football season opener with a thrilling ending to send most of BB&T Stadium bursting into celebration.

“He made the one that counted,” Cheek said, standing outside Elon’s locker room while postgame fireworks exploded overhead. “As soon as he kicked it, my heart sank a little bit, and it ended up going through. That was a good kick, man. A 52-yard field goal to win it, that’s tough, that’s really tough.”

For No. 21 Elon, it became a piercing conclusion to this matchup of nationally ranked teams on the Football Championship Subdivision level, which featured Tony Trisciani’s head-coaching debut and Cheek’s return from major knee surgery 10 months prior.

The one available second at the finish, that snippet of a difference between a breath left in regulation and the game shifting to overtime tied 21-21, loomed toweringly large.

The play before Ruiz drilled the game-winning kick started with nine seconds remaining and the No. 20 Aggies, who were out of timeouts, at the Elon 34-yard line. N.C. A&T quarterback Kylil Carter was pressured out of the pocket. He escaped, rolling away and launching a throw to the corner of the end zone, where receiver Korey Banks came down with the ball, but not inbounds, making the pass incomplete.

Suddenly, the attention here shifted to the stadium’s scoreboard clocks, which read: 0:01.

Still time for the Aggies, though it felt like Carter’s scramble and lofted throw made for a particularly long eight seconds.

“From my perspective, it certainly was,” N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington said. “That’s all I could see, that clock ticking, and it scared the dickens out of me. I couldn’t watch the play for looking at the clock. I really was concerned that clock was going to tick out.

“That would’ve have been the dumbest thing to happen. ‘Throw it! Get it out of your hand!’ That’s all I was saying.”

Trisciani said, “I’m not the clock operator, so we’ve got to play that last second.”

By that final juncture, Washington said there was no debating among the Aggies’ brain trust about sending out Ruiz for the 52-yard try at victory, even after his misses on field goals from 43 yards and 40 yards, both of them pulled wide left, during the preceding 10 minutes of game time.

“Coach Wash, without hesitation, he looked at me when we got in field-goal range and he was like, ‘Be ready,’ ” Ruiz said, “and I was ready for it. The first two misses, everybody kept telling me, ‘It’s going to come down to you. Keep your head up.’ Just the fact that none of them lost confidence, I knew once I got that opportunity, I was not going to miss. And once it came off my foot, I knew it was good.”

Cheek, cut down by a torn knee ligament in October of last season, directed a pair of second-half touchdown drives that pulled Elon even with N.C. A&T.

De’Sean McNair bounced in on a 2-yard run to make the score 14-14. Later, in the last minute of the third quarter, Cheek’s 14-yard dart to Kortez Weeks, on a slant past Aggies linebacker Antoine Wilder, knotted things at 21-21. That drive was kept alive by Cheek’s 31-yard hookup with Bryson Daughtry on third-and-17.

N.C. A&T’s only score of the second half prior to the game-winning kick came in the wake of an Elon miscue. The Phoenix partially blocked an Aggies punt, only to have Jackson Parham attempt to pick up the bouncing ball. That didn’t work and N.C. A&T recovered, then capitalized on Carter’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Quinzel Lockhart for a 21-14 lead.

“In a game like this, each possession’s valuable,” Trisciani said. “That possession in the second half that we lost proved to be big. It was a big momentum swing for us. Just came off a big stop on defense, but those things happen.”

Elon’s rebuilding offensive line, with three new starters, had some leaky moments. Cheek (16 of 27 passing for 202 yards) was sacked five times. No Elon runner generated more than 30 rushing yards, and lead back Jaylan Thomas, the Offensive Rookie of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association last season, thoroughly was bottled up. He carried 12 times for 6 yards.

N.C. A&T led 14-7 at halftime after defensive ends Jermaine McDaniel and Devin Harrell sacked Cheek on back-to-back plays to close the first half, a moment of visible frustration for the Elon quarterback.

Cheek was under pressure again at the end of the game. With the scored tied 21-21, Elon’s final three possessions went nowhere while Cheek missed on three of his last four passing attempts and was sacked twice, tilting the field position decidedly in the Aggies’ favor.

McDaniel’s sack of Cheek for a 12-yard loss, coupled with a false start penalty, forced Elon’s Hunter Stephenson to punt out of his own end zone with 36 seconds remaining.

Then, Banks’ 20-yard punt return put N.C. A&T in business — and in position to claim the victory — at the Elon 38-yard line with 25 seconds left.

“A team that knows how to win,” Trisciani said of the Aggies, ‘and they proved it on the last snap of the game. I feel for our guys. They fought real hard. We’ve got a gritty football team. I think we’ve got a four-quarter football team. This is going to hurt. I told the guys, ‘Don’t forget what this feels like.’ ”

■ EXTRA POINTS: Cheek supplied a sharp start, hitting on 6 of 7 passes for 91 yards in the first quarter. He went 4-for-4 on the Phoenix’s first touchdown drive, capped by McNair’s 5-yard run for a 7-0 Elon lead. … N.C. A&T’s Carter finished 16 of 27 passing for 193 yards. … Nine of Carter’s completions went to Elijah Bell, a senior who hauled in his 26th career touchdown reception to put the Aggies ahead 14-7 in the second quarter. That was a highlight-worthy catch, with Bell reeling in a left-handed grab in the corner of the end zone while battling Elon cornerback Daniel Reid-Bennett in coverage.