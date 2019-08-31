It wasn't the dominant performance most anticipated, but for South Point it was a win nonetheless.

LINCOLNTON - Adam Hodge wondered how his South Point team would respond following a gut-wrenching loss a week ago at Crest.

For a half, the one he received wasn’t up to his lofty standards.

“You always have to respect the Lincolnton Wolves, and it’s been that way since I was (at South Point) playing them 20 years ago,” he said. “You always have to respect your opponent, you have to take them serious and have to get ready. I think (in the first half) we came out a bit flat, and it showed.”

Despite such struggles, the Red Raiders took home their first win of the season with a 14-0 victory at Lincolnton. It was their third straight win in the series.

Fullback Naseem Jones got South Point on the board first, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Turning point: Following a 37-yard kickoff return by Devon King to its own 42-yard line to start the second half, South Point made the most of the great field position as quarterback Javus Davis capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. On the drive, the Red Raiders converted three fourth downs, moving the chains and further tiring the Lincolnton defense.

Star of the game: Jones; the South Point fullback rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and a 30-yard touchdown run. The senior standout left the game midway through the fourth with a leg injury. However, Hodge said he didn’t believe it was too serious.

“You see him standing up now,” the South Point football coach said. “If you can stand, I guess you can run. Sometimes you wonder how he can still stand, he runs so dang hard.”

Notes: South Point wide receiver and North Carolina recruit Ray Rose sat out for the second straight week, nursing an injured shoulder. He is expected to be a full participant for next week’s Patriotism Bowl matchup with Clover. … Lincolnton lost senior quarterback E.J. Manjarres to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, hit while scrambling from the pocket. According to Lincolnton football coach Joe Glass, it is believed to be an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder. Currently, there is no timetable for his return. Manjarres was replaced by freshman quarterback Reid King, who completed 8-of-18 passes for 88 yards and an interception.

What’s next: South Point (1-1) will host Clover in the Patriotism Bowl next week. As for Lincolnton (0-2), it travels to North Gaston.