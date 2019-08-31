RAMSEUR — Tavis McAdoo rushed for two scores to help Eastern Randolph defeat visiting Rockingham County 25-8 in a non-conference football game Friday night.

Cade Snotherly rushed for a touchdown and threw for 180 yards and a score for the Wildcats (2-0).

Elijah Glover caught a touchdown for Eastern Randolph.

Mason Denny threw a touchdown to Ethan Smith for the only score of the game for the Cougars (1-1).

• EASTERN GUILFORD 48, TRINITY 0: At Gibsonville, host Eastern Guilford trampled Trinity in a non-conference game as first-year coach Tony Aguilar made his home debut.

Eastern Guilford improved to 2-0.

Trinity is 0-2.

• BARTLETT YANCEY 30, CHAPEL HILL 19: At Yanceyville, Bartlett Yancey clipped visiting Chapel Hill in the Buccaneers' non-conference home opener.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

Chapel Hill is 0-2.