CLEMSON – It took Travis Etienne several plays to shed the offseason rust but once the reigning ACC Player of the Year got his groove back it was just more of the same old excellence.

The junior running back and AP Preseason First-Team All-American began Thursday’s 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech in extremely sluggish fashion. His first two carries each lost a yard before on his fifth attempt the usually sure-handed back lost a rare fumble at his own 41. Clemson’s defense held and last year’s version of Etienne suddenly reappeared with a vengeance.

One play after a holding penalty negated Trevor Lawrence’s 22-yard run, Etienne scooted 90 yards for a touchdown, giving leading blocker Jackson Carman a bit of an assist with a slight shove in the back before bolting to daylight. It equaled the longest run in program history. Nobody has posted a run that far since Buck George against Furman in 1951.

“The line executed well and Diondre (Overton) gave me a great block down the sideline and it was off to the races,” Etienne said. “I ran into Jackson but it worked out for the better because he kind of just ran over the corner right in front of him and I bounced off of him.”

He didn’t receive another rushing attempt until early in the second quarter when he took the first snap after a takeaway 14 yards untouched up the middle for his second touchdown. Etienne went into halftime with 10 carries for 145 yards but that would escalate quickly. The first snap of the second half was his 12-yard gain and the second went for a 45-yard touchdown, tying his career high of three. It would also put an early end to his evening that culminated with 12 rushes for 205 yards.

“He’s taken the next step,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “Travis has worked hard and he’s a very humble guy who doesn’t listen to any of the outside noise or anything like that. It was good to see him bounce back after the fumble and have some explosive runs.”

It was Etienne’s second career 200-yard rushing game after going for 203 against Syracuse last season and the fourth time he’s rushed for three touchdowns in a game. It’s his ninth time topping 100 yards over his past 14 outings and he’s averaging 125.4 yards per game over that span. Etienne now has 40 career rushing touchdowns and trails only James Davis (47) and Travis Zachery (41) on the school's all-time list. He also moved into 10th-place in career rushing yards with 2,629.

Clemson rushed 49 times for 411 yards (an 8.4 average) and five touchdowns. It was the just the 22nd time the Tigers surpassed 400 yards (fourth under coach Dabo Swinney) after achieving it twice last season against Louisville and Syracuse. Sophomore Lyn-J Dixon, who has taken over the main backup role since Spartanburg’s Tavien Feaster’s transfer to South Carolina, ran eight times for 64 yards and an 18-yard touchdown in addition to catching a 22-yard pass. First-year freshmen Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes combined for 66 yards on 13 rushes.

“Just for us to all go out there and everybody is getting a little piece of the pie it really builds our confidence and we just know this position group is bigger than one person,” Etienne said.