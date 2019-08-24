Oak Grove routs Trinity
Aiden Shewcow ran for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns as Oak Grove routed Trinity 54-0 on Friday in a game called off with 5:28 left in the third quarter due to lightning.
A whole host of Grizzlies made big plays.
Anthony Bowen had 3 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown while also returning a punt for a touchdown. Seth Blair ran for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ian McGlamery. Caleb Schoenberger, Brandon Fitzgerald and Wesley Tompkins all had extra points.
Nikolas Everhart, Jordan Bogue, Ryon Leonard and Grubbs led a defense that allowed no first downs.
Oak Grove (1-0) is at Jordan-Matthews next Friday.
Central runs over Bishop McGuinness
Corey Casilac ran for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17 carries as Central Davidson overwhelmed Bishop McGuinness 55-13 on Friday in Kernersville.
The Spartans amassed 544 yards rushing, second most in school history.
Brandon Shore rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries. Cole Stewart ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Brody Stovall had 51 yards and a touchdown on 3 carries. Keyshawn Breedlove ran 50 yards for a touchdown on his lone carry. Drake Cullens was 7-for-8 on extra points.
On the defensive side, Ashton Shepler had 6 tackles 1 blocked kick; Jaydon Rusnak had 3 tackles and 1 sack;
Justin Fortner had 7 tackles 2 sacks and Nathan Kirk had 8 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss.
The Spartans (1-0) are idle next Friday.
South falls to North Stokes
South Davidson opened the season with a 34-20 loss to North Stokes on Friday.
Quarterback Damon Hill ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats and Isaiah Ramsey ran for one touchdown.
The Wildcats are at West Davidson next Friday.
West game suspended
West Davidson was trailing Wheatmore 14-13 in the second quarter when was suspended due to lightning.
The game will resume Monday at 7 p.m. at Wheatmore.
East game suspended
East Davidson was trailing Providence Grove 7-0 at halftime when play was suspended due to lightning.
Play will resume on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Providence Grove.
Ledford falls to Glenn
Ledford fell 24-0 to Glenn on Friday in Wallburg.
The Panthers (0-1) are idle ne xt Friday.
North game postponed
North Davidson's game with Parkland was postponed due to lightning. It will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Thomasville game postponed
Thomasville's game at Albermarle was postponed due to lightning. It will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Albemarle.
Ryan Taylor blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Mason Grubbs and Zachaus Tuttle both blocked punts.