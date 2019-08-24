A spirited pre-game walkthrough on the practice field and running onto the field for the first time under new coach Torrey Nowell had the New Bern Bears fired up Friday night.

The season began as New Bern hosted Goldsboro – an opener that took two days to complete as the Bears bashed the Cougars 50-6.

The win is New Bern's first season-opening win since the state championship season of 2014.

"Our guys had had such a crazy week that we started on the practice field and had to go in the building because of lighting almost every day so I'm pleased with how they handled that change," New Bern coach Torrey Nowell said.

"We do have a lot to work on in our kicking game and on two-point conversions, things like that to clean up and get better on."

New Bern started slow as did its counterpart but with nearly five minutes left in the first half, lightning figuratively struck for the Bears – literal strikes came later, putting a halt to the game for Friday night.

Goldsboro coach Tim Ray made the decision for his team to head back home and to resume the game Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

When play resumed Saturday, it was just another verse of the same song - New Bern chewing up yardage on the ground and tacking more points on the scoreboard.

During the first half Friday night, New Bern's Ki’Dre Dixon scooped up a Cougar fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, making it 20-6 Bears after a converted two-point conversion.

Then, after another Goldsboro giveaway and with 3.1 seconds to go in the half, New Bern quarterback Kahmaad Scriven rolled out and lofted the ball toward the corner of the end zone.

Wide receiver Nolan Jones grabbed it and then extended the ball over the goal line as he was being tackled for another New Bern score and the 26-6 halftime lead.

William Lovick had a career game with 215 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Bears and Scriven ran for 74 yards.

"I really just have to give a lot of credit to my offensive line, they made a lot of holes for me to run through," Lovick said.

"Last night, after the game got called off, I went down and supported my old teammates at Pamlico and then came got a nice six hours of sleep and woke up ready to go again."

Chandler Smith scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown while Scriven ran for one and threw for two more.

The second half did get started Friday night, but barely, as just two plays in, a streak of lightning halted play.

NCHSAA rules are that the teams have to wait 30 minutes after a lightning strike and not see another before returning to the field.

That's when Ray and Goldsboro made the decision to make it a two-day opener.

The Bears showed up seemingly just as focused Saturday, more so in some aspects, as they scored three more touchdowns and went 3-for-3 on 2-point conversions after going 1-for-4 Friday night on the extra tries.

New Bern 6 20 8 16 - 50

Goldsboro 0 6 0 0 - 6

First Quarter

NB - Chandler Smith 2 run (2-point attempt failed)

Second Quarter

G - Jykeis McLean 14 pass from Deontay Hooker (2-point attempt failed)

NB - Kahmaad Scriven 6 run (2-point attempt failed)

NB - Ki'Dre Dixon 30 fumble recovery (Zakeem Brooks run for 2-point conversion)

NB - Nolan Jones 26 pass from Scriven (2-point attempt failed)

Third Quarter

NB - William Lovick 2 run (Scriven run for 2-point conversion)

Fourth Quarter

NB - C. Smith 19 pass from Scriven (Brooks run for 2-point conversion)

NB - Lovick 42 run (C. Smith run for 2-point conversion)

Team Stats

GHS NBHS

Total Offense 171 425

First Downs 8 17

Rushes-Yards 30-58 57-380

Passing Yards 113 45

Comp-Att-Int 10-24-1 2-3-0

Turnovers 5 2

Fumbles-Lost 4-4 2-2

Penalties-Yards 1-10 5-40

Individual Statistics

Passing: New Bern - Kahmaad Scriven 2-for-3 for 45 yards (2 TD); Goldsboro - Deontay Hooker 7-16 for 97 yards (TD), Zyreake Hazel 2-6 for 14 yards, Dorian Rodgers 1-2 for 12 yards (INT).

Rushing: New Bern - William Lovick 25 carries for 215 yards (2 TD), Scriven 17-74 (TD), Arone Herring 4-34, Chandler Smith 5-33 (TD), Zakeem Brooks 5-23, Dimtrell Tucker 1-1; Goldsboro - Hooker 4-21, Hazel 4-19, JB Rhodes IV 15-16, Dorian Rodgers 1-9, Darius Rodgers 3-0, Isaiah Gray 2-(-3), Deonte Moore 1-(-4).

Receiving: New Bern - Nolan Jones 1 catch for 26 yards (TD), C. Smith 1-19 (TD); Goldsboro - Jykeis McLean 5-69 (TD), Rhodes IV 1-30, Dor. Rodgers 1-3, Moore 1-(-3).

