One of the great nicknames in all of sports was hung on Glen Day.

A journeyman on the PGA Tour in the 1990s and beyond, Day was notorious for being very deliberate with his pace of play – a nice way of saying he was a very slow golfer.

Some wag came up with the name Glen “All” Day – reportedly it was given by Jack Nicklaus.

In a similar vein, Bernhard Langer was perhaps the most famous of the slow players. A fine PGA Tour and European Tour performer who has become the best senior golfer ever, Langer was a two-time Masters champion.

One year at Augusta National, Craig Stadler was in the group behind Langer. “The Walrus” was well known as an impatient, irascible sort who liked to play fast and certainly preferred those in his group and in front of him to do the same.

After a dreadfully slow 18 holes of more than five hours playing behind Langer, Stadler was asked about the deliberate pace of the German. Normally outspoken and brutally honest, Stadler chose to defer to the fact that both owned green jackets and the hallowed ground of north Georgia was not the place to be controversial.

Stadler smiled with a “you know what I really mean” grin, and said, “It wasn’t too bad – I’ve always wanted to grow a beard.”

Good lines, humor underscoring the truth that has long plagued the game in both the professional and weekend hackers categories.

Slow play – like the shanks and the yips – seems infectious, and the controversy reared again last week when video captured PGA Tour standout Bryson DeChambeau walking a full 70 yards to the green and back before hitting a pitch shot, and then taking more than two minutes before he attempted an eight-foot putt.

Those familiar with DeChambeau’s game and unorthodox theories are not surprised – he is one of the top young players in the world but the five-time winner marches to a different beat.

Analytical is a nice way of describing his brainy approach to the game, from playing all his irons the same length to his meticulous studying of greens, wind patterns and how the blonde standing three rows back in the gallery might affect his next shot.

All of us old enough to remember Jethro Bodine’s “cyphering” knows that all that thinking takes time, and a couple of Tour players – including Justin Thomas – have talked publicly about DeChambeau’s slow play.

At first, DeChambeau defended his pace of play, but perhaps after a meeting with his P.R. team, he offered a mea culpa and a promise to try and speed up.

Let’s hope so. Two minutes over a putt – especially one on Friday – is ridiculous, and walking a total of 140 yards back and fro for a chip shot leaves your playing partners pawing and looking at the ground.

There are rules about slow play on the Tour, but they are virtually ignored. Basically, if a group falls behind they are warned and then can be put on the clock, with the eventual threat of a stroke penalty.

Actually assessing the penalty almost never happens, because warned players do just enough to get back in line and then revert back to their snail’s pace.

DeChambeau’s methods are obviously working, but there is a real danger of overanalyzing – the old “paralysis by analysis” theory.

Kevin Na is a recent example of a player who got much better by cutting down time between shots, and Sergio Garcia improved his game and likeability when he got rid of the constant starts and stops waggling before he pulled the trigger on iron shots.

No doubt that golfers emulate what they see on TV, and when slow play is on the tube, it ends up in our foursomes.

I say get on with it, step up and hit the ball, go find it and whack it again.

Or grow a beard.

