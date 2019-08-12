PINEHURST — The world's top-rated players took a backseat to less heralded golfers Monday in the first round of stroke qualifying in the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship at the Pinehurst Resort & Golf Club.

With one major exception.

Brandon Wu, No. 8 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and fresh off an appearance in the British Open, made a late-afternoon charge by carding three birdies and an eagle on the final five holes at Pinehurst's No. 4 Course to lead by one in the first round of stroke-play qualifying. Wu is one of 49 players competing in the U.S. Amateur among the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, but he was one of only two near the top of the leaderboard after Monday's round.

Trailing Wu are University of Arizona junior Trevor Werbylo, No. 135 in the world ratings, and incoming Notre Dame freshman Palmer Jackson, No. 552. Both carded a 4-under par 70 on No. 4 to hold a one-stroke margin over the trio of Jacob Solomon, Sandy Scott, Brad Dalke and Blake Windred. Of those players, Windred (No. 11) is the only other player ranked in the top 50.

Wu, who led Stanford to the NCAA team championship in May, qualified and made the cut for the 2019 U.S. Open and was medalist in the qualifying for the 2019 British Open. He was at even par after a bogey at the par-4 10th hole and remained there through 13 holes. But Wu suddenly caught fire with three consecutive birdies at holes 14, 15 and 16 before delivering an eagle on the par-5 17th to assume the lead.

Werbylo, from Tucson, Arizona, started his round on the par-70, 7,246-yard layout at No. 4 on hole nine and made the turn at 1-under par. But he produced four birdies on the front nine, including the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth to tie for second place. Arizona's top golfer in 2018-19 with a 70.50 stroke average is vying to become the third Wildcat player to win the U.S. Amateur (Eric Meeks 1988, Ricky Barnes 2001).

Jackson earned his share of second place with a blistering performance on the back nine at No. 4 in which he carded five birdies. Three of those came on consecutive holes on par 4s at No. 15 and No. 16 and the par-5 18th. The round ended a streak of seven consecutive competitive rounds in the 60s, including a 66 and 67 while winning the Hannastown Golf Club championship near his hometown of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 3-4.

All seven at the top of the leaderboard played the first of the two-round, stroke-play qualifying on Pinehurst's No. 4 course with half the 312-player field. The other half of the field did battle on the resort's legendary No. 2 Course, which yielded just three of the opening round's top 19 scores. The players will swap courses in Tuesday's second round of qualifying at the end of which the top 64 scores will advance to match-play competition starting Wednesday. A 36-hole match for the U.S. Amateur title will be played on Sunday with the first 18 holes on No. 4 and the final 18 on No. 2.

The world's No. 1-ranked amateur, Cole Hammer, was one of those who struggled to master Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Hammer carded five bogeys on No. 2 to finish at 5-over-par 75. No. 2-ranked Connor Gough from England was at 9 over and third-ranked David Micheluzzi finished with a 5-under-par score. Both Gough and Micheluzzi also played No. 2 on Monday.

Staff writer Sammy Batten can be reached at sbatten@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3534.