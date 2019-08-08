Boating Education Course offered

In North Carolina, any person born on or after January 1, 1988 must complete a NASBLA-approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater on public waterways.

The course is free but pre-registration is required. It will be offered at River Park North in Greenville on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information or to sign up, go online to www.ncwildlife.org and click on the scrolling “Boating Education Courses” tab at the bottom of the home page.

Wildlife Commission seeks public’s help with barn owls

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is asking the public to report any sightings of barn owls to the agency.

Commission biologists are seeking barn owl observations to help them learn more about habitat needs and population distribution in the state. Property owners who have barn owls can also help by allowing biologists to place nest boxes on their properties, free of charge.

Because barn owls are nocturnal and secretive, nest boxes will help biologists learn more about where and when they nest, as well as where they prefer to hunt.

The birds are listed as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need in the NCWRC’s “Wildlife Action Plan.” They are difficult to survey using traditional methods, such as point counts and daytime monitoring.

Medium-sized raptors, barn owls are gray and cinnamon-colored with white bellies. Their most distinctive features are their white, heart-shaped face and dark eyes. Like most owls, they are nocturnal, but they rely on large areas of open lands

such as hay fields, crop lands and pastures, where they hunt rodents and other small mammals.

“Barn owls are excellent natural rodent control for farmers and cattlemen,” said NCWSRC biologist Allison Medford. “A barn owl eats an average of 79 pounds of mice per year, which is roughly 3 1/2 mice per day. That’s some considerable free

pest management.”

For more information or to participate in the study, anyone who spots a barn owl or is willing to have a nest box placed on their property can contact Medford by email at mailto:allison.medford@ncwildlife.org or by phone at 910-975-9393.

3-D archery tournament

The Roanoke Archers will host a 3-D archery tournament at their range on August 17 with registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The site is on Longridge Road, about 1 mile outside Plymouth. N.C. (Look for signs.) Contact Brian Conner at 252-325-0335.

Dove season coming up

The first segment of the 2019-20 hunting season for mourning dove and white-winged dove will open 1/2 hour before sunrise on Monday, Sept. 2 and extend through Oct. 5.

The second and third segments will be Nov. 16-30 and Dec. 9 - Jan. 31. The daily bag limit throughout the season is 15 birds per hunter. A valid hunting license and HIP certification are required for all hunters age 16 and over.

Hunter Education course

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Craven County Cooperative Extension Office in New Bern from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be taught on the same date at the Aurora Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Aug. 11 at the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to the Wildlife Commission’s web site - www.ncwildlife.org - and click on the scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.