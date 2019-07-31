Clemson’s recruiting work in California continues. The Tigers have designs on luring LB Justin Flowe of Upland across the country has they did with WR Joe Ngata and has they have for 2020 QB DJ Uiagalelei. Flowe visited Clemson briefly in the spring and was back for a longer look last weekend for the All-In Cookout. He’s a national recruit with dozens of Power 5 offers to sort thru and the one from Clemson is among those getting strong consideration from him at this point.

“I had a great time. It is a great family environment,” Flowe said. “The visit went really well. I got to see more of the campus this time, and I got to spend more time with the coaches.”

Flowe spent a lot of time with committed prospects Bryan Breese and Tre’ Williams And after not meeting with Dabo Swinney on his first visit, he did get the full Swinney recruiting treatment on this visit.

“It was great to finally meet him in person. We talked about how Clemson is really a family environment and sets you up as a man going forward,” Flowe said. “I think Coach Swinney is just an all-around great head coach, so it was great to spend time with him. It was good to see him.”

He also got some sit down time with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables. In fact, Venables served as a defacto Clemson ambassador to Flowe.

“I like the defense. They are really aggressive, and they play a blitz-heavy aggressive defense,” he said. “I know Coach Venables would make me a better player. That is really the kind of thing I am looking for.”

Flowe has listed a top group of Clemson, Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Alabama and Oklahoma. He had talked about an elongated recruiting process to get to his decision, but after the Clemson trip, Flowe is not sure that will be necessary.

“When I know the place I want to go and my decision is done, I will commit,” he said. “I will know when is the right time. I am still weighing all of my options for all of my schools, so I will figure it out. Clemson is always going to be high for me. I just have to weigh everything now and see how I feel about everything.”

According to states by MaxPreps, in 27 high school games Flowe has compiled 311 total tackles with 13 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.