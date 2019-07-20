ALTAMAHAW — Justin Carroll needed only the simplest of test sessions Friday morning to confirm that his race car was prepared to contend at Ace Speedway.

He felt satisfied after running just eight laps, and that sense of confidence later became rewarded by way of his convincing 50-lap victory Friday night in the track’s Late Models feature.

“I was really happy with it; the car was awesome,” Carroll said. “I think the track changed a little bit on us at nighttime, and normally at nighttime we get better. So it was kind of vice versa, and we got a little tight there. But it’s different weather, as hot as it’s been all summer. We’ll definitely take notes and we’ll build on it.”

There was plenty of likable material for the Concord driver, despite a radio malfunction moments before the start of the main event that kept him disconnected from communicating with his team.

Carroll led every lap, his No. 57 Ford riding at the front in wire-to-wire fashion while the race unfolded clean and green and devoid of drama, without the interruption of a caution flag.

The performance marked Carroll’s second win in a row in Ace’s premier class. Since claiming Ace’s prestigious Rodney Cook Classic in October, his four appearances at the speedway this season have continued to produce handsomely, in the form of three victories and a second-place finish.

McLeansville’s Dustin Rumley came in second Friday night, marking the best result for the three-time former champion during this comeback season from a four-year hiatus.

Rumley’s No. 88 car climbed from fifth position during the opening laps and ultimately gained on challenging Carroll as the feature reached the closing stages.

“I was hoping maybe for a caution,” Rumley said. “I kind of just rode there a little bit, and then had to go for it. We caught him; we just didn’t catch him quite fast enough. We just needed more time.”

Statesville’s Ryan Millington, the division leader, placed third. That snapped his streak of eight straight first- or second-place finishes in Late Models points races at Ace, a string of success stretching back to the conclusion of last season.

Reidsville’s Jason York followed in fourth and Burlington’s R.D. Smith took fifth among the eight-car field.

Carroll, a member of the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program supplied the quickest qualifying time with a lap of 15.556 seconds.

He started the race from the pole, and with Millington starting on his outside in second position, Carroll figured that the early stages of this 50-lapper might loom large in deciding the outcome.

“I knew it was ‘go time,’ ” he said of the beginning. “Especially when I knew I lost my spotter (on the radio), I couldn’t hold back any.”

■ In the 50-lap Limited Late Models race, David Latour Jr. made it look routine and cruised to his third victory of the season, including his second win in as many events.

The driver from Advance led every lap in his No. 89 car, after clocking the division’s top qualifying effort with a lap of 15.983 seconds.

Belews Creek’s Penn Crim Jr., debuting a car that he said is about 20 years old, moved up from fifth position and passed Jaime York with five laps remaining to finish second.

Reidsville’s York came in third among the 10-car field.

■ In the 40-lap Modifieds race, Gary Causey was awarded his fourth victory of the season when apparent winner Gary Young Jr. was disqualified at the end of the night.

Ace officials ruled the starter on Young’s newly purchased car to be in an improper location, after a protest was lodged against Young during postrace inspection.

Snow Camp’s Causey grabbed the lead away when Burlington’s Young lost traction on a double-file restart with 15 laps left. Ten laps later, with five to go, Young worked a pass on Causey that clinched victory — until the disqualification came down.

Pfafftown’s Randy Butner placed second and Lewisville’s Mike Norman took third as part of the nine-car field’s revised finishing order.

■ In the 30-lap Mini Stocks race, Michael Tucker charged from the back of the 15-car pack in his rebuilt No. 16 and captured his first victory of the season.

The Thomasville driver overtook runner-up A.J. Sanders and led the final 11 laps. Tucker held off Sanders while reaching the finish line by splitting an opening between the slower cars of Matt Alley and Zack Denny.

Gibsonville’s Isaac Chandler finished third. Mocksville’s Sanders vaulted atop the season points standings with Chuck Wall, the division leader, sidelined due to his car’s blown engine suffered during pre-race practice.

■ Friday night’s other winners at Ace were Burlington’s Keith Brame Jr. (12-lap Xtremes), Stokesdale’s Barry Wilson (20-lap U-Car Outlaw Series), and Belews Creek’s Cameron Carter (20-lap Champ Karts).

Brame has won all six events in the Xtremes division this season.

Here are the results from Friday night’s events at Ace Speedway:

Late Models (50 laps): Justin Carroll, Dustin Rumley, Ryan Millington, Jason York, R.D. Smith, Heath Causey, Dean Fogleman, Gabriel Fogg.

Limited Late Models (50 laps): David Latour Jr., Penn Crim Jr., Jamie York, Dillon Harville, Daryl Carver, Chase Murphy, Christopher Martin, Colby Fogleman, J.R. Goode, Ryan Nelson.

Modifieds (40 laps): Gary Causey, Randy Butner, Mike Norman, Roy Cook, Dennis Holdren, Nathan Garrett, Ronnie Austin, Jason York, Gary Young Jr.

Mini Stocks (30 laps): Michael Tucker, A.J. Sanders, Isaac Chandler, Luke Smith, Justin Whitaker, Matt Alley, Zack Denny, Kenny Myers, Mike Herron, David Duncan Jr., Jamie Orange, Jerry Seeley, Mark Wilburn, Jason Joiner, Allen Hornaday.

Xtremes (12 laps): Keith Brame Jr., Jonathan Lawrence, Brian Hatch, Scott Murphy.

U-Car Outlaw Series (20 laps): Barry Wilson, Chad Williams, Alex Whatley, Brian Hatch, William Jones, Shawn Grant.

Champ Karts (20 laps): Cameron Carter, Ryan Meador, Tony Arnold, Tyler Gauthier, Matt Smith, Brandon Warren, Danny Willis, Jason Petty, Kevin Elliott, Jeff Drumm, Danny Tucker, Stephen Montgomery, Charlie Vallandingham, Billy Parrish.

Late Models qualifying: Justin Carroll 15.556, Ryan Millington 15.586, R.D. Smith 15.619, Jason York 15.692, Dustin Rumley 15.730, Heath Causey 15.745, Dean Fogleman 15.852, Gabriel Fogg 16.250.

Limited Late Models qualifying: David Latour Jr. 15.983, Jamie York 16.078, Dillon Harville 16.122, Daryl Carver 16.156, Penn Crim Jr. 16.410, Ryan Nelson 16.425, Christopher Martin 16.597, Chase Murphy 16.736, J.R. Goode 16.999.