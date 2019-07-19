Not even 19 hits could prevent the slumping Fayetteville SwampDogs from losing their sixth straight game Thursday night at J.P. Riddle Stadium.

Ian Bailey drove in four runs and Holly Springs took advantage of 13 walks issued by seven Fayetteville pitchers in beating the SwampDogs 11-7 in a wild, long Coastal Plain League game.

The teams combined for 27 hits and left 32 runners on base, including five times leaving the bases loaded. There were 12 pitchers used who combined to throw 388 pitches and issue 19 walks. Add five hit batters, five wild pitches and seven passed balls and it's no wonder the game took 3 hours 48 minutes to play.

Brandon Talley and Konner Piotto each had four hits to lead Fayetteville's 19-hit attack. Pearce Howard was 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs.

Parker Thode (2-3) pitched five innings and scattered nine hits to get the win for the Salamanders. He struck out seven and allowed two runs (one earned). John Barr (0-1) was making his debut for Fayetteville. He pitched three innings.

Position players Carson Bartels, K.C. Brown and Howard each pitched an inning for Fayetteville to close out the game.

More importantly for the SwampDogs, the loss left them 4-8 and in last place in the East Division in the CPL's second half and 17-21 overall.

Fayetteville remains in second place overall in the East, 1½ games ahead of the Salamanders (16-23) and 2½ games ahead of the Wilmington Sharks (14-23). The overall record will come into play for a postseason berth if East Division first-half champion Morehead City also wins the second half. After Thursday's games, the Marlins led in the second half by ½ game.

Fayetteville is scheduled to play at Morehead City on Friday and will host the Marlins on Saturday night.

Bailey's two-run double capped Holly Springs' four-run second inning and the Salamanders never trailed.

Trailing 9-2 after 5½ innings, Fayetteville tried to rally with a pair of runs in the sixth and another in the seventh that made it 9-5. In the sixth, Howard double to right that scored Piotto, then later scored on a passed ball. In the seventh, Piotto's single drove home Bailey Lewis, who had opened the frame with an infield single.

Howard belted a two-out, two-run homer to right in the ninth that made it 11-7. The SwampDogs then loaded the bases, but couldn't score again.

