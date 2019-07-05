Nivaldo Rodriguez tossed five scoreless innings and Ruben Castro and Corey Julks hit home runs Thursday night as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem.

It was Fayetteville's second win in its last 10 games following a five-game winning streak to begin the second half of the Carolina League's split season.

The Woodpeckers (7-8 second half, 38-46 overall) and Winston-Salem (6-9, 44-35) are scheduled to play the second game in the three-game series Friday night.

Rodriguez (3-3) allowed two hits while striking out two to pick up the win.

Austin Hansen allowed a pair of unearned runs over 3.2 innings and struck out eight in relief of Rodriguez while Joey Gonzalez earned his first save by striking out Craig Dedelow to the end game.

Jonathan Stiever (1-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out eight in the Carolina League game.

Fayetteville got on the board first in the third inning when Castro hit a two-run home run.

After Fayetteville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Julks, the Dash cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Mitch Roman hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Chandler Taylor scored on an error.

Winston-Salem has won six of eight games against Fayetteville this season.

