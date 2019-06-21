BRISTOL, Va. — The Burlington Royals completed a sweep of their first series of the season by thumping the Bristol Pirates 10-2 in Thursday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Boyce Cox Field.
Royals starter Adrian Alcantara pitched five hitless innings before he was removed. The 19-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out five.
All three Bristol hits came off Alex Smith, though both runs were allowed by Malcolm Van Buren.
The Royals limited Bristol to a total of three runs across the three-game series.
Logan Porter opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning for Burlington’s next run.
Maikel Garcia, who had three hits, provided a pair of runs batted in.
Burlington scored on bases-loaded walks and wild pitches and an error.