Pirates pound Quinnipiac, set scene against Campbell

GREENVILLE — Tasked with climbing out of the losers’ bracket, East Carolina made more incremental headway in the NCAA Tournament with each big swing Sunday night.

The Pirates blasted Quinnipiac 13-3, staving off elimination for the second time in as many games with another brawny performance that completed a long day of baseball at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

“We’re in a marathon, but you can’t run the marathon taking all the steps at once,” East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin said. “You’ve got to take it one step at a time.”

Consider the host Pirates (45-16) halfway to the finish line, with Campbell (37-19) standing in their path here at the Greenville Regional.

Campbell, after riding a ninth-inning rally past Quinnipiac earlier Sunday in the winners’ bracket, has moved one victory shy of claiming the regional and advancing to the super regionals. East Carolina and Campbell will meet at 1 p.m. Monday. If East Carolina defeats Campbell in that game, the teams will reconvene Monday night for a winner-take-all matchup.

The Pirates, the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, reached dominant form in handling the business of Sunday, which didn’t conclude until 23 minutes past midnight.

They roughed up North Carolina State to begin the afternoon by sending the Wolfpack packing, then launched four home runs and pounded out 19 hits against Quinnipiac to cap the night with a measure of revenge.

A night earlier, Quinnipiac pulled off a shocker, earning its first-ever NCAA baseball tournament victory and dumping East Carolina into must-win mode.

There were no such stunning developments by the time the third inning was through Sunday night. Jake Washer had cranked two home runs and Bryant Packard had belted a two-run shot, strapping production that put the Pirates ahead 5-1 and well on their way to pummeling the Bobcats (30-29) — and thus preventing a season-ending upset.

“It was awesome,” East Carolina outfielder Chandler Jenkins said. “We really set the tone early. We kind of wanted to send a message. Yeah, they got us on ‘night one,’ but we’re still here and we’re still tough, and we can beat anybody out there.”

Washer delivered four RBI. He homered in his last at-bat Sunday afternoon against N.C. State, before nailing two more long balls to help start East Carolina’s demolition of Quinnipiac.

Bryson Worrell bashed a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to put the Pirates up 8-2.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac’s magic ran out. The Bobcats lost a ninth-inning lead and fell in a heartbreaker against Campbell — that game required more than 3½ hours — then simply couldn’t match the power put on display by East Carolina.

Andre Marrerro’s three hits Sunday night topped Quinnipiac, which also got two hits apiece from Kevin Huscher and Dylan Lutz.

“I thought we played with a ton of energy all day, and I was really proud of our guys,” Godwin said. “Obviously, a long day for us, but like I told them afterwards, no time to be tired. We can be tired in the offseason.”