Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout, red drum and black drum.

Spanish mackerel are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs.

Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of false albacore, cobia, king mackerel and bluefish.

Bottom fishing has been really good and is producing catches of triggerfish, grouper, snapper, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, mahi, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish, white marlin and blue marlin. Some of the mahi have been really nice size fish in the 50-60-pound range.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports speckled trout are being caught early in the mornings on Heddon Spook Jrs. and Skitterwalks.

Black drum are being caught around the docks and holes along the waterway.

Spanish mackerel fishing has beet and the Spanish are being caught on trolled Clarkspoons and by casting jigs to them.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports red drum are being caught on topwater lures, gold spoons and scented soft plastics.

Speckled trout are being caught on MR 17’s, Storm shrimp and topwater plugs with the best fishing early in the mornings and late in the evenings.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast continues to be very good as the water temperatures are now in the mid to upper 70’s.

Anglers are reporting catches of king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, cobia, false albacore and Atlantic bonito. Most of the fish are being caught along the beach and at the nearshore rocks and reefs. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of snapper, triggerfish, grouper, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish and mahi. There have been some really big mahi in the 50-60 pound range being caught along the Break.

There have been some white marlin and blue marlin caught and released as well.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing continues to be very good and is producing some excellent catches of mahi.

Sailfish are also being caught along the Break.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.