Home will be a welcomed sight for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, who return to Segra Stadium on Wednesday after going 3-5 on their latest road trip.

Following their first break in 15 days on Tuesday, the Woodpeckers (23-28) will look to get back on track in their debut series against Wilmington, which will be downtown through Saturday.

The Blue Rocks (32-19), the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, have a commanding six-game lead in the Carolina League's Northern Division and the second-best record of the 10 teams.

LOOK BACK AT IT: The Woodpeckers ended their series at Lynchburg on Sunday with a 5-2 loss to the Hillcats, ending their eight-game road trip with five losses. Of those five defeats, three came in the opponent's final at-bat. The Woodpeckers are now 11½ games behind Southern Division-leading Down East in fourth place.

WELCOME RAMIRO: Outfielder Ramiro Rodriguez was promoted from Low-A Quad Cities on Tuesday afternoon following infielder Scott Schreiber's move to the temporary inactive list. Rodriguez, a 21-year-old form Panama, has played six games for the River Bandits and has hits in each of his last three appearances.

PROFICIENT PAREDES: Enoli Paredes is expected to start on the mound for the Woodpeckers tonight in the series opener against the Blue Rocks. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 3-1 record and 1.85 ERA this season. He picked up a no-decision in his last start on May 22 against the Dash, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

AMAZING ARAUZ: Jonathan Arauz hit his sixth homer of the season on Sunday to extend his season-long hit streak to 11 games. The infielder has six multi-hit performances during that stretch, including a four-hit effort at Winston-Salem on May 21.

THE LONG NIGHT: The Woodpeckers have taken their time this season with an average game time of 3 hours, 8 minutes. That currently leads the Carolina League and is the seventh-longest time in Minor League Baseball. Fayetteville's pitching staff leads the league in walks (223) and strikeouts (554).

POWERFUL PITCHING: The Woodpeckers will likely face a pair of first-round picks from the 2018 MLB draft this week in pitchers Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch. Kowar, a right-hander out of Florida, was the 33rd overall pick last year and is slated to start Tuesday. Lynch, a lefty out of Virginia, was the 34th pick last season. Luckily, Fayetteville avoids Brady Singer, Kansas City's top-ranked prospect. Singer was promoted to Double-A on Tuesday.

ROCK SOLID: The Blue Rocks are 17-8 on the road this season, which is the second-best mark in the Carolina League behind Down East (21-4). Wilmington has thrived in close contests this season with 23 wins in one-run games. Fayetteville is 6-18 in games decided by two or fewer runs.

