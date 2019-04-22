WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Jared Wetherbee pitched six solid innings as the Elon baseball team completed a Colonial Athletic Association series sweep with Sunday afternoon's 11-2 romp past host William & Mary.

Elon (24-16 overall, 13-2 CAA) remains in first place.

Wetherbee (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Freshman Joe Sprake worked the other three innings, giving up one hit for his first save.

Anthony Galason went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Cam Devanney had a two-run triple and Ty Adcock also drove in two runs.

William & Mary (22-17, 5-10) trailed 7-0 after three innings. Hunter Smith hit solo home run for the Tribe.

• On Saturday, Elon completed a doubleheader sweep. After winning the first game in 10 innings, George Kirby threw a complete game as the Phoenix won 8-2 in the second game.

Kirby (7-1) allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out 11 without a walk.

Nick Cicci went 4-for-5 and Matt Oldham added a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth. Devanney had his third double of the day.

• DUKE 9, CLEMSON 8: At Clemson, S.C., Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the ninth inning as the visiting Blue Devils completed an Atlantic Coast Conference series sweep.

It's Duke's first sweep at Clemson since 1948.

Joey Loperfido and Kennie Taylor also homered for Duke (24-16, 11-10). Mervis scored three runs.

Clemson (25-15, 11-10) scored six times in the fifth to tie the game at 8-8. Grayson Byrd and Justin Hawkins hit home runs in the inning, with Hawkins providing a grand slam.

• NORTH CAROLINA 16, BOSTON COLLEGE 8: At Chapel Hill, a 12-run sixth inning was enough to overcome an earlier six-spot from visiting Boston College to complete an ACC series sweep at Boshamer Stadium.

Michael Busch and Danny Serretti homered for the Tar Heels (30-11, 13-8). Dylan Enwiller drove in four runs, while Serretti, Jackson Hesterlee and Dylan Harris all had three hits. Ashton McGee scored three runs.

Joey Lancellotti (3-2) was the winning pitcher with 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief.

Boston College (19-22, 7-14,) was up 6-2 after a six-run third inning. Sal Frelick and Cody Morissette both had three hits.

• North Carolina won Saturday's second game of a doubleheader by 11-10 on Aaron Sabato's game-ending double.

It marked the first time in Tar Heels school history that both games of a doubleheader went to extra innings, based on records stretching back to 1928.

Serretti hit a grand slam in the third inning to give the Tar Heels a 6-1 lead. His sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 7-1. He finished with six RBI.

The Eagles tied the game with two runs in the ninth.

Josh Dotson (3-0) was the winning pitcher.