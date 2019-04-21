For first-time Boston Marathon entrants Veronica Allen and Krichna Sowles, the experience in Monday's race was overwhelming and rewarding.

The Burlington runners were thrilled with the experience.

Yet for Western Alamance cross country coach Stephen Stiegel, being part of the race is always something special no matter how many times he's a part of it.

The Boston event tends to leave quite an impression.

"Boston was my fifth marathon," Allen said. "It's a really big goal that you work for. To actually get in and running it is quite the experience.

"I think the fact that everyone is so supportive of the marathon. For 26 miles, there are people cheering on these strangers that come there to run."

Sowles, a Burlington doctor with Cone Medical Group, felt the same type of support from spectators.

"You feel like you're an athlete," Sowles said. "The crowd support and the volunteers. It's electrifying. ... The crowd and everything was perfect."

Allen, a 2006 Williams graduate, went to UNC Greensboro. While studying in Mexico, she met friends in training so she got herself in shape for a half-marathon.

By October 2017, she had qualified for the Boston Marathon but had to wait until this spring to participate in the race.

"I felt part of the whole experience," Allen said. "As long as I finished Boston and had that experience, that's what I was aiming for."

Allen, 30, first competed in a marathon in 2013. She said she never imagined being on such a big stage as the Boston Marathon.

"I was going to do one marathon and say I did it and then be done," she said. "Then I got thinking maybe I can do another one and maybe I can do it faster. It has been kind of a process for me to go from thinking I would do only one marathon in my life."

On Monday, Allen finished 11,647th in 3 hours, 39 minutes, 8 seconds.

Sowles, 46, is relatively new to the sport.

"I started running at age 40," she said. "When I qualified (for Boston) and started learning more, it just got more involved and it's something that's so big in the running community."

She finished Monday's race in 10,679th place with a time of 3:35:45.

Sowles, who's from Brazil, has lived in Burlington for about a dozen years. She participates with Burlington Running Team, a group of runners.

"Now I'm a runner, I guess," she said. "I enjoy the training and I enjoy the people in our group."

Sowles ran a half-marathon for the first time in 2016. Her first marathon came at Wrightsville Beach.

Stiegel, 40, competed in Boston for the fourth consecutive year. He posted a time of 3:06:47.

"I'd love to break 3 (hours) on the Boston course," he said, noting he pulled that off in February in Tallahassee, Fla.

But he accomplished one of his goals. That was finishing within an hour of race champion Lawrence Cherono.

"To be in the same race as Olympians from around the world, it's an honor to just get to go there," said Stiegel, who was 3,745th overall.

Stiegel, an English teacher at Western Alamance and the cross country coach since 2004, said he was supported by his wife and two children along the course a few miles after the midway mark.

He has qualified for next April's race and wants to keep entering.

"It's really hard to not want to go back," he said. "The atmosphere is so incredible. Crowd support along the entire course."

Other area finishers included Hillsborough's Brian Schneidewind (3,132nd overall — 3:03:18), Burlington's Matthew Sommer (4,122nd — 3:08:49), Hillsborough's Hanna Baskin (7,215th — 3:22:52), Graham's Carmen Bork (8,973rd — 3:29.03), Mebane's Joe Ozbolt (13,689th — 3:46:56) and Hillsborough's David Montefiori (20,286th — 4:21:19).