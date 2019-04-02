USC offered 6-6 Matt Cross of Beverly, MA. He also has offers from Penn State, UMass and others.

6-2 Mike Green of Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach plans to be a walk-on with USC next season.

CB Jalen Tate of Greenville plans to visit USC this weekend. His offers include West Virginia, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte.

According to TigerIllustrated, DE Myles Murphy of Powder Springs, took an unofficial visit to Clemson Monday and will be leaving Tuesday. Clemson and Auburn appear to be his top two with Georgia also in the running.

2022 DE Travis Shaw of Greensboro, NC plans to visit Clemson Saturday.

DE AJ Beatty of Pittsburgh plans to visit USC Saturday for the spring game.

Long snapper Byron Floyd of Mentor, OH plans to visit Clemson Saturday.

Clemson is in the top 10 with TE Braiden McGregor of Port Huron, TX. The others are Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.

Byrnes RB Rahjai Harris will visit North Carolina Tuesday.

Hilton Head CB Christian Miller visited North Carolina Sunday. Miller was offered by Western Carolina.

LB Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, GA plans to be at USC Saturday.

INF Shane Shifflett of State College of Florida JC committed to USC. He started his career at Florida. He's batting .302 this season.