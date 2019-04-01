Greg Booker, a former major league pitcher who went to Cummings High School and then-Elon College, died Saturday.

Booker was 58. He had been battling melanoma.

Booker, a right-hander, was in the major leagues from 1983-90. In 1989, Jack McKeon was general manager of the San Diego Padres and traded Booker, his son-in-law, to the Minnesota Twins.

He also pitched for the San Francisco Giants.

Booker was drafted out of high school by the Oakland Athletics, but opted to attend Elon. Three years later, the Padres drafted him in the 10th round of the 1981 amateur draft.

He appeared in 161 big-league games, all except four of those as a reliever. He compiled a 5-7 record with one save and a 3.89 earned run average. He struck out 119 in 264 innings.

Booker has held a variety of roles in professional baseball since his playing days concluded.

Those range from pitching coach with the Burlington Indians of the Appalachian League and pitching coach with the San Diego Padres. He also had been a big-league bullpen coach.

More recently, Booker was a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He’s survived by his wife, Kristi Booker. His four children include Zach Booker, a former Elon player who was on minor league rosters as a catcher.

A service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lamb’s Chapel on N.C. 62 in Burlington.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is handling arrangements.