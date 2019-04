With a state championship on one side and a conference title and playoff apperance on the other, basketball is big in Pamlico County.

Coming along with that, it is productive in awards season also.

In boys basketball, Earl Sadler received the Coastal Plains Conference Coach of the Year award and George Jones was named the league's Player of the Year.

Pamlico guards Lamont Murray and La-Monti Lewis also made the All-Conference Team.