RALEIGH — North Carolina State’s baseball team looked every bit like the team with the best record in the country Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack walloped visiting Elon 21-2 in a non-league game at Doak Field.

“Everybody on this team has confidence in each other,” N.C. State pitcher Alec Barger said. “It’s contagious.”

Evan Edwards drove in six runs and N.C. State (24-1) scored in each of the first seven innings.

Three Wolfpack pitchers combined to strike out 19 batters with one walk.

“It’s unheard of,” Elon coach Mike Kennedy said of the Wolfpack’s mark through 25 games. “What they’re doing is pretty special. They’re not just beating Elon, they’re beating everybody.”

Retired Gov. Jim Hunt, wearing an N.C. State sweater and a special guest of the Wolfpack, made it through four innings before departing. The outcome was predictable by then.

“It was carrying over from the Miami sweep,” Edwards said of the recent Atlantic Coast Conference series. “It’s a pretty special team we have right now.”

Largely because of Edwards’ three-run home run in the first inning and Will Wilson’s two-run shot in the second inning, the Wolfpack built a 10-0 lead.

“It shows how ready we came,” N.C. State coach Elliott Avent said. “When you’re playing this well, you don’t mind playing (a busy schedule).”

Edwards drilled a three-run double in the third inning. Wilson added a two-run single in the fourth, then exited for a pinch runner with the score at 15-2.

“That lineup is as good as it gets,” Kennedy said. “They’re a good club. They can really hit.”

In the seventh, relief pitcher Mathieu Gauthier rapped a two-run single.

Patrick Bailey, David Vazquez and Vojtech Mensik all scored three runs.

Alec Barger (2-0) went five innings, giving up two runs and six hits. He struck out 10.

If there was a downside for the Wolfpack, it was the three errors committed through six innings.

Elon (13-12) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against freshman reliever Andrew Tillery, who then posted two strikeouts.

Pinch hitter Marek Chlup hit Elon reliever Dean McCarthy’s first pitch in the bottom of the sixth for a home run.

Mason Daniels (2-1), who had a brief weekend outing, pitched one inning as predetermined.

“That plan didn’t work,” Kennedy said. “We’re trying to piece some things together. We’ve got to figure a way to stay positive.”

Elon’s Matt Oldham and Joe Satterfield each had two hits.

N.C. State defeated the Phoenix 5-0 on Feb. 19 at Elon.