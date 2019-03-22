Updated coverage, scores and game schedules for the 2019 NCAA Tournament

The 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament is officially in full swing, and The Fayetteville Observer set with coverage of all of the action. Here's our latest on March Madness:

Today's games (approx. times)

Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72

Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72

Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 2 p.m. (TBS)

Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10), 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11), 3:10 p.m. (TRU)

Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State (23-10), 4 p.m. (TNT)

Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12), 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

Duke (29-5) vs. North Dakota State (19-15), 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 7:27 p.m. (TRU)

North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15), 9:20 p.m. (TNT)

VCU (25-7) vs. UCF (23-8), 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14), 9:50 p.m. (TBS)

Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12), 9:57 p.m. (TRU)

Saturday's games (approx. times)

LSU (27-6) vs. Maryland (23-10), 12:10 p.m. (CBS)

Kentucky (28-6) vs. Wofford (30-4), 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

Michigan (29-6) vs. Florida (20-15), 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Florida State (28-7) vs. Murray State (28-4). 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

Gonzaga (31-3) vs. Baylor (20-13), 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

Michigan State (29-6) vs. Minnesota (22-13), 7:45 p.m. (CBS)

Purdue (24-9) vs. Villanova (26-9), 8:40 p.m. (TNT)

Kansas (26-9) vs. Auburn (27-9), 9:40 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday's scores

Minnesota 86, Louisville 76

LSU 79, Yale 74

Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77

Florida State 76, Vermont 69

Michigan State 76, Bradley 65

Maryland 79, Belmont 77

Kansas 87, Northeastern 53

Murray State 83, Marquette 64

Florida 70, Nevada 61

Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44

Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57

Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Michigan 74, Montana 55

Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68

Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48

Baylor 78, Syracuse 69