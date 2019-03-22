Pender junior persevered through tough season to lead Pender to the Coastal 8 Conference title

BURGAW — Jajuan Carr's junior season was his most challenging yet.

Carr transferred from Trask to arch-rival Pender for his junior year, and he heard the hate off the court. The word he most commonly heard was 'traitor', but Carr chose to focus on his happiness on a new team surrounded by his childhood friends.

On Dec. 7, the Patriots got into an on-court incident with Laney. The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced on Jan. 17 that Pender would indeed be ineligible for the 1A Playoffs due to multiple suspensions that stemmed from the incident.

Through it all, Carr and the Patriots persevered. The dynamic junior led Pender to the Coastal 8 Conference basketball championship and tournament title, and Carr has been named the StarNewsVarsity Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

"We had to face a lot of adversity," Carr said. "I think after the incident, I think it hurt us a little bit. But we eventually turned it around to focus on the conference. That was the best way for us to end the season."

Carr averaged 20.7 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. He scored at least 30 points in four games.

He mixed time running the offense and playing off the ball, allowing sophomore Khalil Marshall to share the point guard duties. Regardless of his role during a game, Carr was undoubtedly one of the best one-on-one offensive players in the area.

His ability to shoot all over the court and finish through traffic was highlighted even more with the presence of Marshall, who wasn't too far behind by averaging 19.5 points per game.

"It's great playing with Khalil," Carr said. "I'm not used to playing with someone of that caliber, and I think we clicked right away. We played a lot of pickup with each other before I came to Pender, and it just carried over."

Carr's success is starting to gain the attention of college coaches. East Carolina has offered him a scholarship, while Wofford, UNC Greensboro and Houston have all expressed interest and want Carr on campus for visits this summer. No. 11 Houston sent coaches to visit Carr on Feb. 26, and that was a surreal moment for the Pender progam.

Pender head coach Ray Hankins calls Carr one of his modest stars, but the Pender junior can't hide just how much a chance to play Division I basketball would mean to his life story.

"It's exciting because a lot of people didn't think I was good enough to get this kind of recognition," Carr said. "I'm enjoying proving those people wrong and one day getting to that level."

-- Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com

ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team

Jajuan Carr, junior, Pender (Player of the Year): Averaged 20.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field, powering the Patriots to the Coatal 8 regular season and tournament titles.

Emmanuel Bonsu, junior, Cape Fear Academy: Led the Hurricanes by averaging 13 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists per game as CFA went 26-7 and reached the NCISAA 3A state semifinals.

Kamron Greene, senior, Coastal Christian: The Centurions' point guard scored 9.9 points and 4.1 assists as Coastal Christian's leader on offense and defense this season.

Sabastian Haidera, junior, Hoggard: Led the Vikings by averaging 10.5 and connecting on 47 three-pointers, helping Hoggard win the MEC Championship with a 13-1 record in the league.

Jace McKenney, senior, South Brunswick: The UNC-Pembroke signee was the best scorer in the area this season, averaging 23.2 points to go along with 8.2 rebounds per game.

Marc McLaurin, junior, Laney: Nearly averaged a double-double with 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds as the Buccaneers finished second in the MEC and won the tournament title.

Second Team

Skylar Davis, junior, Coastal Christian

Georges Lefebvre, junior, Cape Fear Academy

Khalil Marshall, sophomore, Pender

Jadyn Parker, junior, West Brunswick

Sherod Sidbury, senior, Laney

Mikai Stanley, junior, Ashley

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Mideastern

Honors: Player of the Year - Marc McLaurin, Laney; Coach of the Year - Brett Queen, Hoggard; Team Sportsmanship - Ashley.

First Team: Sabastian Haidera, Hoggard; Jace McKenny, South Brunswick; Marc McLaurin, Laney; Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick; Mikai Stanley, Ashley.

Second Team: Reece Edwards, Laney; Jamison Long, Topsail; J'Vian McCray, West Brunswick; Brady Rankin, Hoggard; Sherod Sidbury, Laney.

Third Team: Tai Freeman, Ashley; Derek Gardner, Topsail; Jackson Massey, Hoggard; Maleec Myers, New Hanover; AJ Rossi, South Brunswick.

Honorable Mention: Hoggard - Cam Blanks, Trey Clucas, Kris Gibbs; New Hanover - Jaheim Marshall; North Brunswick - Devonte Beatty, Travis Lowe; Topsail - Jackson Sillivan; West Brunswick - Makoa Surigao, Alex Younts.

Coastal 8

Honors: Player of the Year - Dharyus Thomas, Southwest Onslow; Coach of the Year - Bernie Poole, Dixon.

First Team: Croatan - Lewis Reddick; Dixon - Logan Hubbard, Everett Lewis; East Carteret - Bennie Brooks, Caleb Hymon; Lejeune - Malachi Borders; Pender - Jajuan Carr, Khalil Marshall, Asad Johnson; Richlands - Colin Radcliffe, Raevon Waller; Southwest Onslow - Tavion Simmons, Isaac Anderson, Dharyus Thomas; Trask - Henri Lambe.

Coastal Rivers

Honors: Player of the Year - John Michael Wright, Fayetteville Academy; Coach of the Year - Bill Boyette, Fayetteville Academy.

First Team: Cape Fear Academy - Emmanuel Bonsu, Georges Lefebvre, Gaivon Guion, Ivan Misic, Matt Kiatipis; Coastal Christian - Kamron Greene, Skylar Davies, Marquise Dark; Fayetteville Academy - John Michael Wright, Willis Onyeodi, Emmanuel Izunabor, Walter Ghaffar; Harrells Christian - Javarus Keith, Marcus Boykin.

Three Rivers

Honors: Player of the Year - Shiquaun Conyers, South Columbus; Coach of the Year - W.T. Edwards, West Columbus.

First Team: West Columbus - Tyquawn Johnson, Brandis Kelly, Zach McPherson; South Columbus - Shiquaun Conyers, Traquan Bellany; St. Pauls - Caleb Henderson, Emonta Smith; Fairmont - Javon Morris, Waltay Jackson; Whiteville - Cameron Richardson, Wendell Smith; South Robeson - Cameron Werrell, Kyler Page; Red Springs - Jaylen Mack; East Columbus - Donovan Worley; East Bladen - Javant McDowell; West Bladen - Tyre Boykin.